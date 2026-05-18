21-year-old BJP worker stabbed to death in Surat

AHMEDABAD: 21-year-old BJP office-bearer Jay Dalal was stabbed to death in Surat, after an old rivalry resurfaced late Sunday night. The murder has now snowballed into a major political controversy, highlighting the failure of law and order in the state.

The accused have been identified as Kishan alias Chakli Somabhai Parmar, Pankaj Patil and Milind Koli. Police said the trio attacked Jay with a paddle and sharp weapons before fleeing the scene, leaving him critically injured.

Jay Dalal was the son of BJP worker Jayshreeben Dalal, considered extremely close to a BJP MLA from Surat city, and Jay himself actively held responsibilities within the Surat city BJP organisation.

Jay’s mother, Jayshree Dalal, recalled that her son was at home till around 8:30 pm when one of his friends called him. Moments later, Jay reportedly told his mother, “Mom, I will come late tonight, don’t wait for dinner,” before stepping out of the house.

Jayshree said she received a call between 12:15 am and 12:30 am informing her that her son had suffered severe injuries and had been rushed to Apple Hospital.

By the time the family reached there, the situation had already turned critical.

Fighting back tears, Jayshree alleged that three accused attacked her son mercilessly and left him bleeding on the road.

She claimed that after reaching the hospital, Jay barely managed to utter a few words before collapsing. “My son only said, ‘Call mom.’,” she said.

The grieving mother further revealed that Jay was her only son and insisted he had no personal enmity with anyone. However, she alleged that the accused were habitual offenders who frequently moved in and out of jail.

“These people keep coming out of jail repeatedly. They had recently come out again. They were saying someone had slapped them because of my brother-in-law. But who is my brother-in-law some police officer or minister? How can anyone misuse power like that?” she questioned.

Demanding capital punishment, Jayshree said, “My only demand is that the administration should give the accused the death penalty so that no other mother loses her son like this again.”