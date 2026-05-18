21-year-old BJP worker stabbed to death in Surat

AHMEDABAD: 21-year-old BJP office-bearer Jay Dalal was stabbed to death in Surat, after an old rivalry resurfaced late Sunday night. The murder has now snowballed into a major political controversy, highlighting the failure of law and order in the state.
The accused have been identified as Kishan alias Chakli Somabhai Parmar, Pankaj Patil and Milind Koli. Police said the trio attacked Jay with a paddle and sharp weapons before fleeing the scene, leaving him critically injured.
Jay Dalal was the son of BJP worker Jayshreeben Dalal, considered extremely close to a BJP MLA from Surat city, and Jay himself actively held responsibilities within the Surat city BJP organisation.
Jay’s mother, Jayshree Dalal, recalled that her son was at home till around 8:30 pm when one of his friends called him. Moments later, Jay reportedly told his mother, “Mom, I will come late tonight, don’t wait for dinner,” before stepping out of the house.
Jayshree said she received a call between 12:15 am and 12:30 am informing her that her son had suffered severe injuries and had been rushed to Apple Hospital.
By the time the family reached there, the situation had already turned critical.
Fighting back tears, Jayshree alleged that three accused attacked her son mercilessly and left him bleeding on the road.
She claimed that after reaching the hospital, Jay barely managed to utter a few words before collapsing. “My son only said, ‘Call mom.’,” she said.
The grieving mother further revealed that Jay was her only son and insisted he had no personal enmity with anyone. However, she alleged that the accused were habitual offenders who frequently moved in and out of jail.
“These people keep coming out of jail repeatedly. They had recently come out again. They were saying someone had slapped them because of my brother-in-law. But who is my brother-in-law some police officer or minister? How can anyone misuse power like that?” she questioned.
Demanding capital punishment, Jayshree said, “My only demand is that the administration should give the accused the death penalty so that no other mother loses her son like this again.”
Meanwhile, Surat City ACP Chirag Vadodaria revealed crucial details of the murder investigation.
According to police, Jay Dalal was standing with friends near a scrap shop on Road No. 6 around 12:30 am when three men arrived on a two-wheeler and began attacking him.
ACP Vadodaria further disclosed that one of the prime accused, Kishan alias Chakli Somabhai Parmar, has a long criminal history involving violent offences.
Police had also taken PASA action against him in March last year.
Preliminary investigation has now revealed that the murder may have stemmed from an old dispute between Jay Dalal and the accused nearly three months ago.
Investigators believe that simmering tensions eventually exploded into a planned revenge attack.
As outrage mounts over the killing of a ruling party youth leader in such a brazen manner, the incident has once again ignited fierce debate over Gujarat’s law-and-order situation and the unchecked movement of repeat offenders despite repeated police action.