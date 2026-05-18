Volvo owner parades suv on tow truck over alleged wheel damage in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A man in Ahmedabad mounted what he claimed was a broken alloy wheel on the hood of his Volvo car and had the vehicle paraded on a tow truck, alleging poor quality and safety risks.

A video of the incident, involving what appeared to be a Volvo XC90, has gone viral on social media.

“One would be better off buying an Alto instead of a Volvo,” the owner said in a message pasted on the back of the tow truck carrying the vehicle.

“The alloy wheels of a Volvo car snapped in two. Here, you can witness the stark reality behind the company’s hollow claims regarding safety,” the message said.

The message further alleged that the company assumes “absolutely no responsibility” after selling the vehicle, leaving one’s life “completely at risk”.

“You can see this for yourself,” the message stated, displaying the car with the allegedly damaged part.

(With inputs from PTI)