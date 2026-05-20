BJP pushes ‘One Nation, One Election’ in Gujarat, Congress warns of democracy under threat

AHMEDABAD: While the BJP-backed Gujarat government pitched the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal as a “national necessity” to reduce election burden and speed up development, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party launched a fierce counterattack, calling it an attempt to centralise power and weaken the federal structure of the Constitution.

The JPC, headed by senior advocate and BJP MP P P Chaudhary, met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, MLAs and representatives of opposition parties in Gandhinagar as the Centre pushed forward with consultations on synchronizing Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections across the country.

The committee, comprising 39 members including 27 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs has been touring different states to gather political feedback before finalizing its recommendations on one of the Modi government’s most politically sensitive constitutional reform proposals.

The Gujarat government openly backed the proposal, projecting it as a reform aimed at reducing administrative pressure, election expenditure and governance paralysis caused by frequent polls.

But almost simultaneously, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Centre of attempting to weaken states and concentrate power in New Delhi under the guise of electoral reform.

Defending the proposal aggressively, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the state government had conveyed its “full support” to the JPC headed by P P Chaudhary and was ready to cooperate completely with the initiative.

Calling the proposal beneficial for both the nation and Gujarat, Sanghvi argued that repeated elections were placing enormous pressure on the administrative machinery as well as voters.