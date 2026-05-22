BJP MP Mansukh Vasava alleges liquor, gambling racket in Gujarat; claims police-political nexus

AHMEDABAD: A political storm has erupted in Gujarat after BJP MP Mansukh Vasava launched a sharp attack on his own government over alleged lapses in enforcing prohibition laws.

In a letter to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Bharuch MP alleged that an organised liquor and gambling racket is operating under the protection of police officials and local political figures, causing embarrassment within the ruling party.

The controversy began after Vasava claimed that liquor smuggling from neighbouring Maharashtra into Gujarat has developed into an organised underground network. He alleged that the operation is being facilitated by police personnel posted along key routes.

According to the letter, foreign liquor consignments enter Narmada district via the Maharashtra border and pass through multiple checkpoints without interference. He alleged the involvement of several police officials, from lower ranks to station-level officers.

The BJP MP also reportedly named specific police personnel from the Narmada police setup and demanded strict action against them. He is said to have submitted supporting material and a separate representation to the Narmada Superintendent of Police.

Vasava further claimed that such a large-scale illegal network cannot operate without the backing of both police and political elements, raising concerns over an alleged nexus between bootleggers, law enforcement and local power centres in the state.

In an emotional appeal, he urged the government to act against the menace, saying, “Local youth are being destroyed because of liquor. Save them by any means, sir.”

The allegations have caused political embarrassment for the Gujarat government as they come from a sitting BJP Member of Parliament rather than the Opposition.