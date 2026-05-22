'Paperless governance': Gujarat govt begins to link district, taluka-level offices to State’s online RTI portal

AHMEDABAD: After years of pressure from RTI activists, legal intervention and repeated citizen complaints, the Gujarat government has finally begun linking district and taluka-level offices to the state’s online RTI portal.

This move marks a major shift toward digital access to information and paperless governance.

In a significant administrative development, the Urban Development Department, Home Department, Panchayat Department and Revenue Department have now initiated the exercise of mapping their field-level offices on the state RTI platform.

It comes after years of legal pressure, citizen activism and repeated representations highlighting how ordinary people were being forced into an exhausting and expensive offline RTI process.

According to official details, the mapping of seven municipal corporations, more than 160 municipalities, police commissioner offices, district panchayats and collector offices has already been completed.

The process is now gradually expanding deeper into district and taluka administration. The roots of this digital transparency battle go back nearly a decade.

RTI activist Shailendra Sinh Jadeja had launched a sustained campaign in 2016 demanding a fully functional online RTI system in Gujarat.

The campaign soon entered the legal arena when a Public Interest Litigation was filed before the Gujarat High Court in 2018, pushing the state government to act.

The legal and public pressure eventually led to the launch of the online RTI portal www.onlinerti.gujarat.gov.in by the Chief Minister in December 2021.