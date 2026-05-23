Police charge sheets five, including MLA's son, for attacking tribal man over alleged diesel theft in Bharuch

AHMEDABAD: A shocking case of alleged custodial-style torture linked to a BJP MLA’s family has triggered controversy in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

A tribal dumper driver accused of diesel theft claimed he was brutally beaten, hung upside down with ropes and abused with casteist slurs inside a private office.

Police have now booked five accused, including the son of BJP MLA Akshay Patel, under IPC and SC/ST Atrocities Act provisions, triggering outrage among tribal community leaders and demands for immediate arrests.

In a disturbing incident, a tribal dumper driver working for the family of BJP MLA Akshay Patel has accused the MLA’s son and his associates of subjecting him to barbaric torture over allegations of diesel theft.

The case has now escalated into a major political and social controversy, with police registering offences under serious IPC sections and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim, Natvarbhai Vasava, a resident of Indoregam in Navinagri area of Jhagdiya taluka, has alleged that he was mercilessly assaulted inside the Bakapur office of Rushi Patel, son of BJP MLA Akshay Patel, where he had been employed as a dumper driver for nearly a year.

According to the police complaint, the horrifying sequence unfolded on May 15 after Natvarbhai returned from Jambusar along with another driver after unloading sand.