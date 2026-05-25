Death-row convict arrested after 13 years on run by Ahmedabad Crime Branch

AHMEDABAD: After evading for 13 years after jumping parole, a death-row convict linked to one of Ahmedabad’s most brutal murder-and-robbery cases has finally been arrested by the Gujarat Police.

The accused had beheaded a businessman inside a hotel room in 1994, stuffed the body into a travel bag, and dumped it near Adalaj before disappearing.

The Gujarat Police’s Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested the death-row convict.

The accused has been identified as Satish Ruparelia, also known by the aliases Bhikhu and Sanjay Thakkar, the prime accused in the Neelam Hotel murder case.

The case dates back to October 22, 1994, when cloth merchant Arvind Shah was allegedly lured to Ahmedabad’s Neelam Hotel with the promise of a lucrative discounted cloth deal. However, it was a trap to rob Shah.

According to investigators, Satish and his associates targeted the businessman for cash and gold ornaments. Inside the hotel room, the accused allegedly murdered Arvind Shah.

Police said Satish severed the victim’s head from his torso in an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal the identity of the deceased. The mutilated body was then packed into a travel bag, transported from Ahmedabad to Adalaj, and dumped in a deserted area to mislead investigators and erase traces of the crime.