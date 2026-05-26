After losing father to cancer, Gujarat farmer turns to natural farming — and thrives

The death of his father from cancer became the moment that changed everything for Kalpesh Patel — a young man from Gujarat’s Surat district who has since emerged as one of the state’s most inspiring voices in natural farming.

Today, in Saras village of Olpad taluka, Patel is known not only for cultivating more than 50 varieties of bananas without chemical fertilisers, but also for producing an astonishing 73-kilogram banana bunch that has attracted the attention of farmers, scientists and agricultural experts from across India.

But the story behind his success is rooted in personal loss

Kalpesh grew up watching his father, Raman Patel, spray chemical pesticides and fertilisers on their fields. At the time, he stayed away from farming and never questioned the methods being used. That changed when his father was diagnosed with cancer.

“When my father fell ill, I realised how dangerous these chemicals were,” Kalpesh recalled. “His body would constantly carry the smell of pesticides. After he passed away, I decided I would never continue farming in the same way.”

The tragedy became a turning point

In 2019, Patel completely abandoned chemical farming and began experimenting with natural agricultural practices on his ancestral land. Alongside his job as a chemical operator at a private company in Surat city, he devoted himself to learning sustainable farming techniques.

He underwent specialised training organised by the Gujarat Agriculture Department, where he learned methods such as preparing Jeevamrut, a natural fertiliser solution widely used in organic farming.

What began as an emotional decision soon evolved into a highly successful farming model.

On nearly three-and-a-half bighas of land, Patel now grows over 50 banana varieties, including Puvan, Rasthali, Basrai, Mahalaxmi, Elaichi, Red Banana and the internationally popular Blue Java banana.