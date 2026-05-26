After losing father to cancer, Gujarat farmer turns to natural farming — and thrives

The death of his father from cancer became the moment that changed everything for Kalpesh Patel — a young man from Gujarat’s Surat district who has since emerged as one of the state’s most inspiring voices in natural farming.
Today, in Saras village of Olpad taluka, Patel is known not only for cultivating more than 50 varieties of bananas without chemical fertilisers, but also for producing an astonishing 73-kilogram banana bunch that has attracted the attention of farmers, scientists and agricultural experts from across India.
But the story behind his success is rooted in personal loss
Kalpesh grew up watching his father, Raman Patel, spray chemical pesticides and fertilisers on their fields. At the time, he stayed away from farming and never questioned the methods being used. That changed when his father was diagnosed with cancer.
“When my father fell ill, I realised how dangerous these chemicals were,” Kalpesh recalled. “His body would constantly carry the smell of pesticides. After he passed away, I decided I would never continue farming in the same way.”
The tragedy became a turning point
In 2019, Patel completely abandoned chemical farming and began experimenting with natural agricultural practices on his ancestral land. Alongside his job as a chemical operator at a private company in Surat city, he devoted himself to learning sustainable farming techniques.
He underwent specialised training organised by the Gujarat Agriculture Department, where he learned methods such as preparing Jeevamrut, a natural fertiliser solution widely used in organic farming.
What began as an emotional decision soon evolved into a highly successful farming model.
On nearly three-and-a-half bighas of land, Patel now grows over 50 banana varieties, including Puvan, Rasthali, Basrai, Mahalaxmi, Elaichi, Red Banana and the internationally popular Blue Java banana.
His farm has since become a centre of interest for visitors from across the country. Farmers, agricultural researchers and scientists regularly travel to Saras village to study his techniques and understand how natural farming is delivering unusually high yields.
The results have surprised even sceptics
While a typical banana bunch weighs around 20 kilograms, Patel’s farm consistently produces bunches exceeding 30 kilograms. In 2025, one bunch weighed an extraordinary 73 kilograms — more than three times the average weight seen in conventional farming.
Patel attributes the success to healthier soil and lower dependence on external inputs.
“I have been practising natural farming for seven years now,” he said. “Because I no longer use chemical fertilisers or pesticides, I save around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per bigha every year. As the soil health improved naturally, production also increased significantly.”
The economic returns have been equally impressive
From just three-and-a-half bighas, Patel now earns between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh annually — a figure many once considered impossible through natural farming alone.
To protect himself from market fluctuations, he has also diversified into value-added products. Unsold bananas are processed into wafers, banana powder and dried banana figs, ensuring minimal wastage and additional income.
His produce is sold directly at natural farming markets established by the Gujarat government in Surat’s Vesu area, where demand for chemical-free food continues to grow.
Patel’s work has also earned national recognition. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has publicly praised his efforts, while Gujarat’s natural farming push under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat has further amplified stories like his.
Yet beyond awards and recognition, Patel’s journey stands as a deeply human story of transformation — one where personal grief gave rise to a larger movement.
From witnessing his father’s suffering to building one of Gujarat’s most talked-about natural farms, Kalpesh Patel has shown how tragedy can become the seed of change — and how that change can inspire an entire farming community.