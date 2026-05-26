Asiatic lion deaths trigger alarm in Gir, Gujarat govt says crisis contained

AHMEDABAD: A fresh health scare has rattled Gujarat’s pride the Asiatic lions of Gir.

In a matter of days, lions and cubs have died across Gir East and Gir West forest divisions, triggering panic inside the forest department and reviving memories of the deadly 2018 epidemic.

While officials insist the situation is under control, emergency rescue operations, disease surveillance, and intense monitoring have now been launched across the lion landscape.

Deep inside the forests of Gir the world’s last natural home of the Asiatic lion a deadly mix of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and Babesia infection has triggered alarm after more than five lions and cubs died within a short span across the Gir East and Gir West forest divisions of Saurashtra.

The sudden deaths have shaken the forest administration so severely that emergency rescue teams, veterinary squads, and night surveillance units were rushed into the forest almost immediately.

What began as isolated animal deaths has now snowballed into a full-scale wildlife health emergency.

The biggest shock came from the Jasadhar range on the Gir-Gadhada border in Dhari Gir East, where two lions reportedly died in a single day due to suspected contagious infection. Almost simultaneously, more lion deaths were reported from the Babaria and Jamwala ranges under Gir West, intensifying fears that the disease may already be spreading silently across lion territories.

But the crisis did not stop at the deaths alone. As panic spread Officials allegedly began tracing how sensitive information leaked out before formal confirmation, while pressure mounted on lower-level staff amid allegations of negligence and delayed reporting.