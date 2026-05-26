Asiatic lion deaths trigger alarm in Gir, Gujarat govt says crisis contained

AHMEDABAD: A fresh health scare has rattled Gujarat’s pride the Asiatic lions of Gir.
In a matter of days, lions and cubs have died across Gir East and Gir West forest divisions, triggering panic inside the forest department and reviving memories of the deadly 2018 epidemic.
While officials insist the situation is under control, emergency rescue operations, disease surveillance, and intense monitoring have now been launched across the lion landscape.
Deep inside the forests of Gir the world’s last natural home of the Asiatic lion a deadly mix of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and Babesia infection has triggered alarm after more than five lions and cubs died within a short span across the Gir East and Gir West forest divisions of Saurashtra.
The sudden deaths have shaken the forest administration so severely that emergency rescue teams, veterinary squads, and night surveillance units were rushed into the forest almost immediately.
What began as isolated animal deaths has now snowballed into a full-scale wildlife health emergency.
The biggest shock came from the Jasadhar range on the Gir-Gadhada border in Dhari Gir East, where two lions reportedly died in a single day due to suspected contagious infection. Almost simultaneously, more lion deaths were reported from the Babaria and Jamwala ranges under Gir West, intensifying fears that the disease may already be spreading silently across lion territories.
But the crisis did not stop at the deaths alone. As panic spread Officials allegedly began tracing how sensitive information leaked out before formal confirmation, while pressure mounted on lower-level staff amid allegations of negligence and delayed reporting.
Amid mounting concern, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia attempted to calm fears, insisting the outbreak was not yet a major threat.
“Only two lions are suspected to have died due to Babesia infection. The remaining deaths occurred due to conflict or other reasons,” the minister said while addressing the issue on Tuesday.
Explaining the disease, Modhwadia said Babesia spreads through infected ticks and severely weakens lions.
“The infected animals show symptoms like weakness, nasal discharge and coughing, which can eventually lead to death. Veterinary teams are actively identifying suspected lions, collecting samples, removing ticks and providing treatment. Our lion management system is globally appreciated, and there is no reason for panic at this stage,” he stated.
Yet, inside the forest, the most heartbreaking impact is being witnessed among lion cubs.
According to forest department data, one lion cub each died in the Liliya, Savarkundla and Sarsia ranges, a deeply worrying sign because cubs possess weaker immunity and become the first victims during wildlife epidemics.
Forest officials fear that if infections spread among pride groups, cub mortality could rise rapidly. Realising the gravity of the situation, the forest department has now launched operations on a war footing.
An entire pride of eight lions from the Dhari-Sarsia belt has already been rescued and shifted under close observation.
Veterinary teams are combing through forest zones to identify weak or visibly sick lions before symptoms worsen.
Lion groups are being separated based on suspected infection levels, while blood and tissue samples are being collected for laboratory testing. Special night operations have also begun, with veterinarians monitoring animal movement round the clock and preparing cage rescue operations wherever required.
The unfolding crisis has revived chilling memories of 2018, when over 23 lions died in the Dalkhaniya range after a devastating CDV outbreak ripped through Gir’s lion population.
That epidemic had triggered national concern and forced emergency intervention from top forest officials.
Even last year, nearly 15 lions reportedly died due to illness in the Rajula, Jafrabad and Khambha regions of the Shetrunji division.
This time, officials insist they are moving faster, but conservationists warn that repeated outbreaks expose deeper vulnerabilities within the rapidly expanding lion population.
Babesia, one of the diseases now under scrutiny, is considered highly dangerous because it attacks the red blood cells directly.
Caused by microscopic parasites, the disease functions much like malaria, entering the bloodstream and destroying RBCs, leading to severe anemia, weakness and eventually death.
Equally feared is Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) a highly contagious viral infection commonly found in dogs but capable of killing large wild cats including lions, tigers and leopards.
The virus had previously devastated sections of Gir’s lion population and remains one of the most feared threats in wildlife conservation.
Ironically, the outbreak comes at a time when Gujarat’s lion numbers are at a historic high. As per figures tabled in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, the Asiatic lion population rose to 891 by January 2026, including 255 lions, 405 lionesses and 231 cubs.
But behind the celebration lies a grim reality 322 lion deaths have been recorded in the last three years alone. The data paints a worrying pattern. Cub mortality remains the highest and has steadily increased through 2024, 2025 and early 2026.
While 258 lions died due to natural causes, another 64 perished unnaturally through accidents, territorial conflict and habitat-linked threats.