Gujarat BJP MLA writes to CM over cracks in newly opened Rs 24-crore bridge

Cracks appearing on a newly built Rs 24-crore bridge in Gujarat’s Vadodara district have triggered political embarrassment for the ruling BJP, after one of its own MLAs accused government officials and contractors of corruption and demanded a vigilance probe from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The controversy erupted after Savli MLA Ketan Inamdar wrote a strongly worded letter to the Chief Minister, alleging poor-quality construction in a bridge project over the Mesri river near Parthampura village in Savli taluka.

The bridge, constructed along with approach roads, was inaugurated only recently. However, visible cracks soon appeared on the road surface, while portions of the RCC structure allegedly began peeling off.

In his letter, Inamdar said the bridge over the Karad and Mesri rivers had developed defects shortly after becoming operational, calling the matter “extremely serious.” He warned that negligence by contractors and officials was damaging the image of the government.

“The government must remain committed to strengthening public infrastructure. But when poor-quality work is carried out by contractors or officials, it tarnishes the government’s reputation,” the MLA wrote, demanding an immediate vigilance inquiry and strict action against those found responsible.

The incident has once again brought attention to internal unease within the Gujarat BJP, where elected representatives have increasingly gone public with allegations of corruption, administrative negligence and delays in development work.