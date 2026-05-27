Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize cocaine worth Rs 1,150 crore off Mundra coast

AHMEDABAD: In a high-stakes midnight operation off the Mundra coast, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS intercepted a cargo vessel carrying cocaine worth over Rs 1,150 crore, busting a massive drug-smuggling operation targeting Gujarat’s coastline.

The cocaine, loaded in Brazil and routed through multiple international waters before reaching Kutch, was allegedly meant for delivery to foreign nationals based in Delhi.

Three accused were arrested, while another suspect escaped into the sea during the raid, triggering an intense manhunt.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the Gujarat ATS tracked a cargo vessel, MV Europe, moving towards the Mundra anchorage with a massive consignment of cocaine hidden onboard. A coordinated overnight operation was then launched off the Kutch coast, with Coast Guard interceptor boats and ATS teams intercepting the vessel before the drugs could reach Indian shores.

According to investigators, the cocaine consignment originated in Brazil and moved through an elaborate international route spanning Latin America, Mexico, the United States and Karachi before approaching Gujarat’s coastline. The smugglers allegedly planned to transfer the narcotics from the cargo vessel to a smaller boat near Mundra and transport the consignment to Delhi through local handlers.

However, before the network could execute the final handover, ATS and Coast Guard teams intercepted.

During the operation, officials detected suspicious activity on MV Europe, anchored nearly five nautical miles off the Mundra coast. As security agencies closed in, several bags were allegedly thrown into the sea in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Despite poor visibility and rough sea conditions, joint teams recovered five bags floating in the water. The packets were later found to contain cocaine.