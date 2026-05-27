Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize cocaine worth Rs 1,150 crore off Mundra coast

AHMEDABAD: In a high-stakes midnight operation off the Mundra coast, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS intercepted a cargo vessel carrying cocaine worth over Rs 1,150 crore, busting a massive drug-smuggling operation targeting Gujarat’s coastline.
The cocaine, loaded in Brazil and routed through multiple international waters before reaching Kutch, was allegedly meant for delivery to foreign nationals based in Delhi.
Three accused were arrested, while another suspect escaped into the sea during the raid, triggering an intense manhunt.
Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the Gujarat ATS tracked a cargo vessel, MV Europe, moving towards the Mundra anchorage with a massive consignment of cocaine hidden onboard. A coordinated overnight operation was then launched off the Kutch coast, with Coast Guard interceptor boats and ATS teams intercepting the vessel before the drugs could reach Indian shores.
According to investigators, the cocaine consignment originated in Brazil and moved through an elaborate international route spanning Latin America, Mexico, the United States and Karachi before approaching Gujarat’s coastline. The smugglers allegedly planned to transfer the narcotics from the cargo vessel to a smaller boat near Mundra and transport the consignment to Delhi through local handlers.
However, before the network could execute the final handover, ATS and Coast Guard teams intercepted.
During the operation, officials detected suspicious activity on MV Europe, anchored nearly five nautical miles off the Mundra coast. As security agencies closed in, several bags were allegedly thrown into the sea in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Despite poor visibility and rough sea conditions, joint teams recovered five bags floating in the water. The packets were later found to contain cocaine.
In total, agencies seized around 115 to 118 kilograms of cocaine packed in nearly 115 separate packets weighing about one kilogram each. Investigators estimate the international market value of the seized narcotics at nearly Rs 1,150 crore to Rs 1,180 crore, making it one of the biggest maritime drug seizures linked to Gujarat’s coastline in recent times.
ATS officials said two men were found handling the cocaine on board during the raid.
One accused, identified as Juma Nasir Omar, was arrested from the boat itself, while another suspect reportedly jumped into the sea during the crackdown and remains absconding. Massive search operations are still underway in the Arabian Sea to trace him.
As the investigation expanded, the ATS uncovered links to a wider network extending to Delhi. Officials said the cocaine consignment was allegedly meant for foreign nationals living in Dwarka. Based on the lead, ATS arrested Kelvin Chukwuma and Byaruhanga James from Delhi for their suspected role in receiving and distributing the drugs.
A satellite phone was also seized from the accused, raising suspicions that the syndicate used encrypted international communication channels to coordinate maritime movements and evade surveillance.
Investigators believe the seizure could be larger than the quantity officially recovered. ATS had initially received intelligence inputs indicating that nearly 150 kilograms of cocaine was being transported through the route. However, only around 115–118 kilograms were recovered during the operation, raising suspicions that part of the consignment may have been dumped into the sea before the raid intensified.
Coast Guard vessels and ATS teams are continuing search operations in the surrounding waters to trace the missing packets.
In an official statement, the Indian Coast Guard described the operation as a “major breakthrough against maritime narcotics smuggling”.
The Coast Guard said interceptor boats, acting on “specific and actionable intelligence,” conducted a large-scale search operation in the Mundra anchorage area where suspicious activity was spotted onboard MV Europe. Officials confirmed that bags were seen being thrown into the water moments before the raid team moved in.
“Five bags were successfully recovered from the sea in very difficult low-visibility conditions at night,” the Coast Guard stated, adding that the recovered packets later tested positive for cocaine.
Following the seizure, MV Europe was brought to port for deeper forensic and intelligence examination.