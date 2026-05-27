Gujarat woman accused of poisoning three children after marriage dispute

AHMEDABAD: A woman in Gujarat’s Surat district allegedly poisoned her three children following a marital dispute linked to her extramarital affair, police said.

The incident was reported from Moragam village in Choryasi taluka where the accused woman allegedly killed the children to “remove obstacles”. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

The three children were allegedly killed in Moragam village of Gujarat’s Surat district during the early hours of May 27, in a case police suspect was linked to an ongoing domestic dispute.

According to the police complaint, Mehul Ahir, a fisherman from Moragam village, married Asha alias Nisha from Navsari around seven years ago under community customs. The couple had three children – a five-year-old daughter, a three-year-old son and a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler. However, the couple had been reportedly facing marital issues for several months.

Police sources said frequent arguments had broken out between the couple after Mehul suspected his wife was in contact with another man. The dispute reportedly escalated around eight months ago, when Asha allegedly left her matrimonial home following an argument. She later returned to the family on May 19 after intervention by community elders.

Police said the dispute escalated again on the night of May 26 after Mehul allegedly checked his wife’s mobile phone and found photographs and messages linked to another man. According to the complaint, Asha admitted to the relationship during the confrontation that followed.

Family members told police that Mehul had asked his wife to leave the house if she wished, but reportedly told her, “If you want to go with your lover, you may go, but leave my three children with me. I will raise them alone.