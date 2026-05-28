Ebola scare triggers alert in Gujarat, suspected Congo patient tests negative

AHMEDABAD: A suspected Ebola case from Congo sent Gujarat’s health machinery into emergency response mode after a 37-year-old man arriving in Vadodara via Mumbai developed cold and cough symptoms, triggering fears of the deadly virus that is currently spreading across several African nations.

The man was initially admitted to a hospital in Vadodara for two days after showing mild symptoms.

But as doctors noticed suspicious signs linked to a possible viral infection, he was immediately shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for advanced monitoring and testing.

His samples were collected and rushed for laboratory examination as health officials began tracing everyone who had come in contact with him.

The suspected case instantly set off alarm bells because the Ebola outbreak continues to wreak havoc in African countries, including Uganda, Congo, and South Sudan, where health agencies are battling to contain the highly infectious disease.

As panic began spreading over social media, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Panseria stepped in to calm public fears.

On Thursday, Panseria announced that the suspected patient’s Ebola report had returned negative, making it clear that Gujarat and India currently have no confirmed Ebola cases.

“Citizens should not panic or believe rumors. The suspected patient’s report has come back negative. There is not a single confirmed case of Ebola virus in Gujarat or India at present,” Panseria said, urging people to rely only on official health department updates.