Four cubs dead, 17 lions isolated as Gujarat launches massive health surveillance in Gir

AHMEDABAD: A fresh alarm has gripped Gujarat’s Gir forest after four Asiatic lion cubs died due to suspected infection, triggering an emergency wildlife health response across the region.

Seventeen lions have now been isolated under intensive monitoring, while forest teams have launched a massive surveillance and disease-control operation across Gir, Amreli and Bhavnagar to prevent any possible spread.

The death of four Asiatic lion cubs inside Gujarat’s Gir forest landscape has sparked fresh concern over the health of the world’s last remaining wild population of Asiatic lions, pushing the state machinery into high-alert mode amid fears of a possible infectious outbreak.

As anxiety spread through wildlife circles, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level emergency review meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, where senior forest officials presented a detailed ground report on the sudden cub deaths and the rapid containment measures being rolled out across the Gir ecosystem.

According to officials, the four cubs died in separate incidents reported from different pockets of the Gir landscape, a development that immediately triggered intensified medical surveillance inside the forest. What followed was a swift and aggressive response from the Forest Department, which moved to isolate 17 lions from sensitive zones and place them under intensive veterinary observation.

Authorities said special monitoring teams have now been deployed across the Gir, Gadhada and Babaria regions, with a sharp focus on lions located within a 10-kilometre radius of the affected areas. Forest officials stressed that, so far, no fresh symptoms of infection have been detected among the monitored animals, but surveillance has been tightened to rule out any hidden spread.