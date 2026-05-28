Four cubs dead, 17 lions isolated as Gujarat launches massive health surveillance in Gir

AHMEDABAD: A fresh alarm has gripped Gujarat’s Gir forest after four Asiatic lion cubs died due to suspected infection, triggering an emergency wildlife health response across the region.
Seventeen lions have now been isolated under intensive monitoring, while forest teams have launched a massive surveillance and disease-control operation across Gir, Amreli and Bhavnagar to prevent any possible spread.
The death of four Asiatic lion cubs inside Gujarat’s Gir forest landscape has sparked fresh concern over the health of the world’s last remaining wild population of Asiatic lions, pushing the state machinery into high-alert mode amid fears of a possible infectious outbreak.
As anxiety spread through wildlife circles, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level emergency review meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, where senior forest officials presented a detailed ground report on the sudden cub deaths and the rapid containment measures being rolled out across the Gir ecosystem.
According to officials, the four cubs died in separate incidents reported from different pockets of the Gir landscape, a development that immediately triggered intensified medical surveillance inside the forest. What followed was a swift and aggressive response from the Forest Department, which moved to isolate 17 lions from sensitive zones and place them under intensive veterinary observation.
Authorities said special monitoring teams have now been deployed across the Gir, Gadhada and Babaria regions, with a sharp focus on lions located within a 10-kilometre radius of the affected areas. Forest officials stressed that, so far, no fresh symptoms of infection have been detected among the monitored animals, but surveillance has been tightened to rule out any hidden spread.
The operation, however, is no longer limited to just Gir. Wildlife health checks have now expanded deep into Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, where veterinary teams are conducting continuous medical screening, behavioural monitoring and early disease-detection exercises on lions roaming across the wider Asiatic lion habitat.
In a parallel preventive crackdown, forest teams have already carried out large-scale de-ticking operations on more than 350 lions across the Gir landscape, amid suspicions that a tick-borne infection may be behind at least some of the deaths. Officials confirmed that additional medical intervention, habitat sanitisation and emergency wildlife management measures are also underway to contain any potential biological threat before it escalates further.
The latest scare erupted just a day after Gujarat Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia revealed that two lion cubs were suspected to have died from Babesia virus infection, a dangerous tick-borne disease known to cause weakness, coughing, fever and nasal discharge in animals. The minister clarified that three other lion deaths reported recently were unrelated and linked instead to natural causes and territorial infighting among the big cats.
Even as concern mounted, Modhwadia attempted to calm fears of a wider epidemic inside Gir, firmly rejecting speculation of a large-scale outbreak in the forest that houses the planet’s only natural population of Asiatic lions.
Yet the sudden cub deaths have revived haunting memories of the 2018 wildlife health crisis, when 11 lions died within a month in Gujarat due to a deadly combination of canine distemper virus and protozoal infection, exposing the vulnerability of the endangered species to infectious diseases.
The timing of the latest incident has made the situation even more sensitive because it comes barely months after Gujarat celebrated a historic rise in its lion population. According to the 2025 lion census, the number of Asiatic lions in the state climbed to 891 — a conservation milestone that is now being overshadowed by renewed concerns over disease management and long-term wildlife health security inside Gir.
For now, forest authorities insist the situation remains under control. But inside Gir, every movement of the majestic cats is now being watched closely as Gujarat races against time to ensure that a localised health scare does not turn into a larger conservation crisis.