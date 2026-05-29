Eight Asiatic lion cubs dead, 22 lions isolated amid virus scare; Gujarat launches emergency response

AHMEDABAD: Eight Asiatic lion cubs have died in Gujarat’s Gir National Park amid fears of a suspected Babesia virus outbreak, raising concerns among forest authorities and wildlife experts.

Officials suspect the deaths may be linked to the tick-borne infection, while several other lions showing symptoms have been isolated as the Forest Department works to prevent any possible spread of the disease.

The deaths reported from the Gir East and Gir West regions have sparked serious concern among wildlife officials, veterinarians and conservationists alike.

Even as the Forest Department officially maintains that eight lions have died so far, the sudden appearance of alarming symptoms among several other lions has intensified suspicions of a dangerous infectious outbreak, with diseases like Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and Babesia infection emerging at the centre of the investigation.

As anxiety mounted inside the forest administration, senior officers rushed to the Gir region to personally monitor the crisis. Gandhinagar PCCF Bhavani Pati, CF Ram Ratan Nala and multiple emergency response teams conducted inspections at animal care centres, including the sensitive Jasadhar facility, while medical surveillance across the lion habitat was intensified.

The Gujarat government has now ordered a full-scale investigation into the mysterious deaths, turning the Gir forest into a high-alert wildlife health zone.

Forest staff across sensitive ranges, especially Babariya, Jamwala and Jasadhar, have been placed on emergency footing as authorities attempt to stop the suspected infection before it spreads further into the lion population.

Providing details about the situation, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said that the deaths are currently suspected to be linked to the Babesia virus, a disease spread by blood-sucking ticks and insects.

“So far, eight lion cubs have died due to suspected Babesia virus. No new deaths due to suspected Babesia virus have been reported in the last two days,” the minister said.

However, the government has also clarified that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after laboratory reports arrive from the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

“It will become clear only after the reports come whether the lion cubs died due to Babesia virus or some other reason,” Modhwadia stated, while adding that some lion deaths may also have occurred due to territorial conflict, old age or other natural causes.