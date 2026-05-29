Union Home Minister Amit Shah declares Gujarat border 'enemy-proof' after BSF review

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed security arrangements along India’s western frontier during a visit to the highly sensitive Harami Nala and Sir Creek region in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

During the visit, Shah assessed border preparedness, inspected advanced security infrastructure, and interacted with Border Security Force personnel deployed in one of the country’s most challenging border terrains.

The visit began with Shah inspecting operational arrangements along the international border before inaugurating the newly-built Border Outpost G-7. He later interacted with BSF jawans stationed in the hostile marshlands of Harami Nala an area long considered vulnerable because of its difficult geography, tidal channels and infiltration risks.

Shah later visited the control room at OP Tower 1170 and undertook a boat patrol in the Sir Creek region, getting a first-hand view of the operational challenges faced by security forces in the area’s muddy and shifting terrain.

A tree plantation programme was also organised at the jetty point during the visit.

The high-profile tour concluded with a closed-door review meeting at the BSF Sector Headquarters in Bhuj, where Shah discussed border-related challenges and long-term security planning with senior officials.

The visit marked Shah’s second trip to Kutch in six months after he attended the BSF Raising Day celebrations in Bhuj last November.

Addressing BSF personnel, Shah said that every visit to frontline posts reminds him of the sacrifices made by soldiers guarding the borders under extreme conditions.

“Whenever I am in the midst of BSF personnel, my fatigue instantly disappears,” Shah said.

“When we reach your posts and see the conditions in which you live, we realise how difficult your duty is. You stand here protecting the borders of India with a smile on your face, and that makes us feel our work in Delhi is far easier. If you are not tired while defending the nation, then we have no right to feel tired either,” he said.