Gujarat AAP workers not harassed by IB; fake narrative stems from internal party rivalry

AHMEDABAD: A claim amplified by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that party workers in Gujarat were being harassed through Intelligence Bureau verification calls, has taken a dramatic turn.
Gujarat Police now say the alleged intimidation had no connection to any intelligence agency and instead stemmed from an internal AAP rivalry, leading to the arrest of Vadodara city president Ashok Oza and another man accused of impersonating an IB officer to threaten a fellow party worker.
The case erupted after former Delhi AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak raised serious concerns on the social media platform X, alleging that the Gujarat Police's Intelligence Bureau wing was targeting and harassing AAP workers.
The allegation quickly gained political traction when AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reposted the claim, questioning the nature of the verification calls and suggesting that party workers were being intimidated.
However, as the allegations gathered momentum online, Gujarat Police launched a detailed investigation.
Acting on the claims, Anand Cyber Crime Police began tracing the mobile number mentioned in the social media posts. Investigators soon tracked the number to Anand resident Nitin Dobriya, a labour contractor.
What followed, according to police, exposed an alleged conspiracy that had nothing to do with any government agency.
Anand Superintendent of Police G.G. Jasani said the investigation revealed that Dobriya was allegedly acting on the instructions of Ashok Oza.
According to investigators, Oza had summoned Dobriya to Vadodara and used his mobile phone to contact AAP worker Keshavji Chauhan.
During the call, the caller allegedly introduced himself as an officer from the "Karelibaug IB Office" and carried out what appeared to be an official verification exercise.
Police allege that the caller then threatened Chauhan, falsely claiming to represent an intelligence agency.
"The investigation found that the number used for the alleged verification call belonged to Nitin Dobriya. Further inquiry revealed that the call was allegedly made at the behest of Ashok Oza. No Intelligence Bureau officer or government agency was involved in the incident," SP Jasani said.
Investigators uncovered what they believe is the motive behind the alleged impersonation.
Police said Chauhan had earlier been entrusted with party responsibilities in Vadodara and was allegedly perceived by Oza as a political rival within the organisation.
According to the probe, the fake verification call was allegedly designed to create fear and pressure Chauhan into distancing himself from political activities in Vadodara.
Investigators claim the entire episode stemmed from internal factional tensions rather than any official surveillance or intelligence operation.
"The alleged conspiracy appears to have originated from internal political differences. The attempt was allegedly made to intimidate a party worker by creating the impression of action from an intelligence agency," police officials said.
The findings have significantly altered the narrative surrounding the case.
What was initially projected on social media as harassment by intelligence agencies has, according to investigators, emerged as an alleged case of impersonation carried out by individuals linked to the same political organisation.
Following the investigation, Anand Cyber Crime Police arrested both Ashok Oza and Nitin Dobriya.
A case has been registered against them under Sections 61(2), 204 and 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.
Officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved in the alleged conspiracy.
Reacting to the arrests, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi described the allegations as both surprising and serious.
"The developments are concerning. The complete facts should come out before any conclusions are drawn. If responsibility is established, the party will take appropriate action," Gadhvi said.
The arrests have triggered a fresh political debate across Gujarat.
As investigators continue to examine the case, the episode stands as a striking example of how a political controversy that began with accusations against state agencies has transformed into an alleged tale of rivalry, impersonation and intrigue from within party ranks.