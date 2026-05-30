Gujarat AAP workers not harassed by IB; fake narrative stems from internal party rivalry

AHMEDABAD: A claim amplified by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that party workers in Gujarat were being harassed through Intelligence Bureau verification calls, has taken a dramatic turn.

Gujarat Police now say the alleged intimidation had no connection to any intelligence agency and instead stemmed from an internal AAP rivalry, leading to the arrest of Vadodara city president Ashok Oza and another man accused of impersonating an IB officer to threaten a fellow party worker.

The case erupted after former Delhi AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak raised serious concerns on the social media platform X, alleging that the Gujarat Police's Intelligence Bureau wing was targeting and harassing AAP workers.

The allegation quickly gained political traction when AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reposted the claim, questioning the nature of the verification calls and suggesting that party workers were being intimidated.

However, as the allegations gathered momentum online, Gujarat Police launched a detailed investigation.

Acting on the claims, Anand Cyber Crime Police began tracing the mobile number mentioned in the social media posts. Investigators soon tracked the number to Anand resident Nitin Dobriya, a labour contractor.

What followed, according to police, exposed an alleged conspiracy that had nothing to do with any government agency.

Anand Superintendent of Police G.G. Jasani said the investigation revealed that Dobriya was allegedly acting on the instructions of Ashok Oza.

According to investigators, Oza had summoned Dobriya to Vadodara and used his mobile phone to contact AAP worker Keshavji Chauhan.

During the call, the caller allegedly introduced himself as an officer from the "Karelibaug IB Office" and carried out what appeared to be an official verification exercise.

Police allege that the caller then threatened Chauhan, falsely claiming to represent an intelligence agency.