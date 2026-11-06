Gujarat Police nab three UP robbery suspects with Rs 74.75 lakh loot on Patan Highway

AHMEDABAD: In a breakthrough, Gujarat’s Patan Local Crime Branch (LCB) has arrested three alleged members of a robbery gang from Uttar Pradesh while they were travelling through Gujarat.
Police recovered Rs 64 lakh in cash, five mobile phones and a car, collectively valued at Rs 74.75 lakh.
Preliminary questioning has also linked the suspects to two earlier robberies in Lucknow and Kanpur. Gujarat’s Patan Local Crime Branch has busted an alleged interstate robbery gang, arresting three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at an angadiya firm in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Acting on a specific intelligence input, the police intercepted their car on the Patan-Siddhpur highway and recovered cash and other valuables worth Rs 74.75 lakh.
The robbery took place on October 23, 2026, within the jurisdiction of the Ashiyana Police Station in Lucknow.
Following the incident, the Patan LCB received intelligence that the suspects involved had fled towards Gujarat.
Consequently, police teams launched an operation and established a blockade near Russian Nagar on the Patan-Siddhpur highway to intercept the fleeing accused.
During the operation, officers spotted a car moving under suspicious circumstances and stopped it for inspection.
A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of Rs 64 lakh in cash, packed in 128 bundles of Rs 500 notes, along with five mobile phones valued at Rs 75,000.
The car, estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh, was also seized, taking the total value of the recovered property to Rs 74.75 lakh. The occupants were identified as Dave Yashkumar, Pragneshkumar and Patel Jaykumar.
Further verification established that a robbery case had already been registered against the suspects at the Ashiyana Police Station in Lucknow.
Accordingly, the Patan LCB seized the recovered property under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, arrested all three accused and handed them over to Patan City 'B' Division Police Station for further legal proceedings and investigation.
However, preliminary questioning has revealed a wider interstate crime network. Police said the arrested suspects confessed to their alleged involvement in two other robberies in Uttar Pradesh. The first involved the looting of Rs 15 lakh at Shaheed Path in Lucknow around three months ago, while the second involved another Rs 15 lakh robbery in Kanpur approximately two months ago.
These disclosures suggest that the gang may have been operating across multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh before its members allegedly fled towards Gujarat. The concerned Uttar Pradesh police authorities have been informed about the revelations to facilitate further investigation and verification of the suspects' alleged involvement in the earlier cases.
Meanwhile, the investigation has widened, with police launching a search for five other alleged gang members identified as Chirag, Kallu, Satyam, Rahul and Fukki Yadav.
Their arrest is expected to help investigators establish the gang's wider network, modus operandi and possible links to other robbery cases.