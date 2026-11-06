Gujarat Police nab three UP robbery suspects with Rs 74.75 lakh loot on Patan Highway

AHMEDABAD: In a breakthrough, Gujarat’s Patan Local Crime Branch (LCB) has arrested three alleged members of a robbery gang from Uttar Pradesh while they were travelling through Gujarat.

Police recovered Rs 64 lakh in cash, five mobile phones and a car, collectively valued at Rs 74.75 lakh.

Preliminary questioning has also linked the suspects to two earlier robberies in Lucknow and Kanpur. Gujarat’s Patan Local Crime Branch has busted an alleged interstate robbery gang, arresting three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at an angadiya firm in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, the police intercepted their car on the Patan-Siddhpur highway and recovered cash and other valuables worth Rs 74.75 lakh.

The robbery took place on October 23, 2026, within the jurisdiction of the Ashiyana Police Station in Lucknow.

Following the incident, the Patan LCB received intelligence that the suspects involved had fled towards Gujarat.

Consequently, police teams launched an operation and established a blockade near Russian Nagar on the Patan-Siddhpur highway to intercept the fleeing accused.