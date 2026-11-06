Hit-and-run case turns out to be contract killing managed from South Africa

AHMEDABAD: A midnight road accident on the Palsana-Bardoli highway, which left a 43-year-old man dead, has turned out to be an alleged contract killing, with police claiming that a man based in Johannesburg, South Africa, hired his tenant for Rs 1 lakh to eliminate the victim so he could pursue a relationship with his wife.

Surat Rural Police have arrested Abdulrehman Shaikh, 42, the alleged mastermind, and Soyeb Ghanchi, 35, accused of carrying out the murder using a Bolero pickup and making it look like a hit-and-run.

The victim, Sajid Pirmahammad Qureshi, was riding his bike near Vanesa village shortly before 12.45 am on March 15, 2026, when a Bolero pickup allegedly rammed into him, ran him over and sped away. Sajid died of his injuries. Palsana police initially registered a hit-and-run case against an unidentified driver.

The case took a different turn when the Surat Rural Local Crime Branch (LCB) received confidential information suggesting that Sajid had been deliberately run down as part of a contract killing. A probe subsequently uncovered the alleged conspiracy.

According to police, Shaikh, who was in Johannesburg, wanted to pursue a relationship with Sajid’s wife and considered her husband an obstacle. He allegedly offered Rs 1 lakh to Ghanchi, his tenant and friend from Ahmedabad, to carry out the killing.