Leopard kills seven-year-old boy in Gujarat’s Amreli

AHMEDABAD: A leopard mauled a seven-year-old boy to death in broad daylight in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Saturday, triggering panic in neighbouring villages. The child was attacked while accompanying labourers picking cotton in an agricultural field. The Forest Department launched a search operation to track and capture the animal.
The attack took place around 8.45 am in a field owned by Jitu Manjariya on the outskirts of Sanosara village, between Sanosara and Mota Bhandariya. More than 20 labourers were picking cotton when two children accompanying them went to fetch water. Before they could return, a leopard pounced on one of them.
The second child fled in panic after witnessing the attack. Hearing the commotion, labourers and nearby residents rushed to the spot and searched for the missing boy. After more than 30 minutes, they found his body in the field.
The victim, identified as Sahil, suffered severe injuries to his head and abdomen and died at the spot.
The incident triggered fear among residents of Sanosara, Mota Bhandariya and neighbouring villages, particularly agricultural workers who often bring their children to the fields.
Forest Department and police teams reached the spot following the incident. The department deployed multiple teams to search the surrounding agricultural fields and adjoining areas for the leopard.
Rajan Jadhav, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Shetrunji Division, confirmed the incident and said the attack occurred while labourers were picking cotton with their children accompanying them.
"This morning, around 8.45 am, a leopard attacked and killed a child in Sanosara village of Amreli district. The labourers were engaged in cotton picking, and their children were accompanying them when the incident occurred. The Forest Department has initiated all necessary operations to deal with the situation," Jadhav said.
He appealed to residents and visitors, particularly those visiting farms during Diwali, to remain cautious and avoid venturing into agricultural fields without taking precautions.
"During Diwali, many people from outside the district visit Amreli. I appeal to everyone, particularly those visiting farms and agricultural fields, to remain extremely cautious. People should immediately contact the Forest Department through its helpline if they notice leopard movement or any suspicious activity. Our personnel have been fully deployed and are on high alert," he said.
Jadhav also urged residents to cooperate with forest officials and follow safety advisories to prevent further attacks.