Leopard kills seven-year-old boy in Gujarat’s Amreli

AHMEDABAD: A leopard mauled a seven-year-old boy to death in broad daylight in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Saturday, triggering panic in neighbouring villages. The child was attacked while accompanying labourers picking cotton in an agricultural field. The Forest Department launched a search operation to track and capture the animal.

The attack took place around 8.45 am in a field owned by Jitu Manjariya on the outskirts of Sanosara village, between Sanosara and Mota Bhandariya. More than 20 labourers were picking cotton when two children accompanying them went to fetch water. Before they could return, a leopard pounced on one of them.

The second child fled in panic after witnessing the attack. Hearing the commotion, labourers and nearby residents rushed to the spot and searched for the missing boy. After more than 30 minutes, they found his body in the field.

The victim, identified as Sahil, suffered severe injuries to his head and abdomen and died at the spot.

The incident triggered fear among residents of Sanosara, Mota Bhandariya and neighbouring villages, particularly agricultural workers who often bring their children to the fields.

Forest Department and police teams reached the spot following the incident. The department deployed multiple teams to search the surrounding agricultural fields and adjoining areas for the leopard.