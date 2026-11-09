Gujarat on high alert after bomb threat emails target bank branches in three cities

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat was on alert on Monday after threatening emails warning of bomb attacks triggered panic at bank branches in Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Police, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to conduct searches after employees and customers were evacuated. Police found no suspicious objects or explosives.

In Surat, the Bank of Baroda branch on Ghoddod Road received a threatening email warning that the premises would be blown up. Police, accompanied by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Dog Squad and fire brigade, rushed to the location and secured the premises before launching an extensive search.

In Vadodara, two branches were targeted: the Bank of India on Raopura Road and the Bank of Baroda at Suraj Plaza in Sayajiganj. Employees and customers were evacuated, while police restricted access to the buildings and searched the premises and adjoining areas.

The Bank of India's Navrangpura branch in Ahmedabad also received a bomb threat email, prompting a security response.

Investigators have launched efforts to identify the senders. In Surat, the Cyber Crime unit is helping police trace the originating IP address and identify those responsible.

The latest threats have raised concerns over a recurring pattern of bomb scares across Gujarat. The state has reportedly received 11 threatening emails over the past 11 months, targeting courts, schools, government offices, religious places and public infrastructure.

The recent incidents follow threats issued against the Gujarat High Court and Chief Minister's Office on November 6. On November 3, the Director General of Police, district collector offices, temples and jails were reportedly targeted. Earlier, on October 27, threats were issued against Ahmedabad schools, Narendra Modi Stadium, courts, government offices and metro stations.

With repeated threats disrupting public institutions, investigators are working to establish whether the incidents are connected or part of a coordinated attempt to spread panic.