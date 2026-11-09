Gujarat's century-old Diwali tradition: When fireballs turn the town into a battlefield

AHMEDABAD: While Diwali across India is marked by fireworks and festivities, Gujarat's Savarkundla in Amreli district celebrates the festival with a spectacular century-old tradition the 'Ingoriya battle'.
As young men hurl flaming fireballs at one another, the town recreates a battlefield-like spectacle, preserving a rare cultural legacy passed down through generations.
As darkness descends on Diwali night, the streets of Savarkundla of Amreli district in Gujarat transform into an unusual arena where fireballs fly, crowds cheer and history comes alive. What appears to be a fierce battle is, in fact, a traditional game that has become synonymous with the town's cultural identity.
Unlike conventional Diwali celebrations dominated by modern fireworks, Savarkundla's festivities revolve around Ingoriya and Kokda, traditional fireballs prepared by local artisans.
For more than a century, this unusual spectacle has brought generations of residents together, turning Diwali night into an event unlike any other in Gujarat.
According to local residents, the tradition originated as a symbolic contest between two settlements, Savar and Kundla. Over the years, however, the format has evolved. Instead of two rival groups representing the historic areas, young men now gather at different public locations, including Navli Chowk, the Round area and Devla Gate, to participate in the fiery contest.
Yet, the spirit of the tradition remains unchanged. For local youngsters, the Ingoriya battle is not merely entertainment but an emotional connection with their ancestors and hometown.
Its appeal is so strong that people who have migrated to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and Rajkot return specifically to participate in or witness the spectacle. Visitors from other parts of India and abroad also travel to Savarkundla, making the town exceptionally vibrant on Diwali night.
However, sustaining this unusual heritage requires considerable preparation. Traditionally, an Ingoriya was made from the dried shell of a fruit resembling chikoo (sapodilla).
The naturally hollowed fruit shell was used to prepare the fireballs. But with Ingoriya trees becoming increasingly scarce, artisans have gradually turned to Kokda, an alternative made using paper cardboard.
Artisan Tushar Makwana, who prepares both varieties, said preparations begin nearly a month before Diwali. The work intensifies as the festival approaches, with artisans spending long hours producing the traditional fireballs. Each Ingoriya is sold for Rs 8 to Rs 10, and more than 7,000 pieces are reportedly sold on Diwali night alone.
Trader Prakashbhai Gediya explained that making Kokda is equally labour-intensive. The process involves materials such as charcoal and considerable manual effort to prepare the fireballs. Consequently, work begins almost two months before Diwali, with households across the town joining the preparations.
Despite changing times and the declining availability of traditional materials, Savarkundla has held on to its distinctive celebration. Remarkably, residents say the tradition has continued into modern times without any loss of life.
For Savarkundla, therefore, the Ingoriya battle is more than a spectacular Diwali attraction. It is a century-old inheritance, a symbol of collective identity and a fiery reminder that some traditions refuse to disappear.