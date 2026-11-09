Gujarat's century-old Diwali tradition: When fireballs turn the town into a battlefield

AHMEDABAD: While Diwali across India is marked by fireworks and festivities, Gujarat's Savarkundla in Amreli district celebrates the festival with a spectacular century-old tradition the 'Ingoriya battle'.

As young men hurl flaming fireballs at one another, the town recreates a battlefield-like spectacle, preserving a rare cultural legacy passed down through generations.

As darkness descends on Diwali night, the streets of Savarkundla of Amreli district in Gujarat transform into an unusual arena where fireballs fly, crowds cheer and history comes alive. What appears to be a fierce battle is, in fact, a traditional game that has become synonymous with the town's cultural identity.

Unlike conventional Diwali celebrations dominated by modern fireworks, Savarkundla's festivities revolve around Ingoriya and Kokda, traditional fireballs prepared by local artisans.

For more than a century, this unusual spectacle has brought generations of residents together, turning Diwali night into an event unlike any other in Gujarat.

According to local residents, the tradition originated as a symbolic contest between two settlements, Savar and Kundla. Over the years, however, the format has evolved. Instead of two rival groups representing the historic areas, young men now gather at different public locations, including Navli Chowk, the Round area and Devla Gate, to participate in the fiery contest.

Yet, the spirit of the tradition remains unchanged. For local youngsters, the Ingoriya battle is not merely entertainment but an emotional connection with their ancestors and hometown.