23-year-old man stabbed to death in Gujarat while trying to protect younger brother

AHMEDABAD: A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad after he intervened to protect his younger brother during a late-night altercation over a month-old dispute.

The attacker allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the chest and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place in K K Shastri Nagar, in the Kagdapith area of Ahmedabad, late on November 9.

According to the police complaint, the accused, Prabhat, alias Chotiya Solanki, confronted Prem, alias Babli, Prakash Dantani, while allegedly harbouring a grudge against Prem’s elder brother, Prince, alias Bhambham, over a dispute that had taken place nearly a month earlier.

Solanki allegedly abused Prem and picked a fight with him, repeatedly asking, "Where is your brother?" Hearing the commotion, Prince rushed out to protect his younger brother and attempted to defuse the situation.

However, Solanki allegedly turned on Prince, hurled abuses at him and threatened to kill him before pulling out a knife and repeatedly stabbing him in the left side of his chest and abdomen.

Prince collapsed in a pool of blood as residents rushed to the scene. The accused allegedly took advantage of the darkness and fled before anyone could stop him.

Family members and locals immediately shifted the critically injured youth to a hospital. Despite emergency medical intervention, Prince succumbed to his injuries. Doctors declared him dead shortly after his arrival.

The murder has sent shockwaves through Ahmedabad, with a family dispute allegedly rooted in an earlier confrontation culminating in the death of a young man.

Following Prem's complaint, Kagdapith Police registered a murder case under Sections 103(1), 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 135(1) of the Gujarat Police Act.

In a crucial development, police discovered that the accused had also sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Shahibaug. Police said the process of taking him into custody and completing further investigative procedures was underway.

Investigators are now probing the circumstances of the earlier dispute and the sequence of events that culminated in the fatal stabbing.