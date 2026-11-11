PM Modi to visit Gujarat on November 13-14, offer prayers at Ambaji Temple

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on November 13 and 14, with a visit to the famous Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district on the Labh Pancham Festival. The two-day visit has set the administrative machinery in motion, with police and district authorities working on security, traffic management and arrangements for devotees.

The prime minister will offer prayers to Goddess Amba on November 14, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Labh Pancham. According to the tentative schedule, Modi is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad Airport from Delhi after 9 pm on November 13. From the airport, he will travel directly to Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where he is scheduled to spend the night.

The following morning, the prime minister is likely to leave Ahmedabad for Banaskantha district by helicopter at around 10 am. He is expected to reach the Ambaji Temple complex at approximately noon, where he will perform darshan and participate in religious rituals before the deity.

After seeking the blessings of Goddess Amba, Modi is likely to return to Delhi by air in the afternoon. The timing of the proposed temple visit on Labh Pancham gives the programme religious significance, as the festival is considered an auspicious occasion for new beginnings, business activities and seeking divine blessings.