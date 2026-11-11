PM Modi to visit Gujarat on November 13-14, offer prayers at Ambaji Temple

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on November 13 and 14, with a visit to the famous Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district on the Labh Pancham Festival. The two-day visit has set the administrative machinery in motion, with police and district authorities working on security, traffic management and arrangements for devotees.
The prime minister will offer prayers to Goddess Amba on November 14, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Labh Pancham. According to the tentative schedule, Modi is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad Airport from Delhi after 9 pm on November 13. From the airport, he will travel directly to Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where he is scheduled to spend the night.
The following morning, the prime minister is likely to leave Ahmedabad for Banaskantha district by helicopter at around 10 am. He is expected to reach the Ambaji Temple complex at approximately noon, where he will perform darshan and participate in religious rituals before the deity.
After seeking the blessings of Goddess Amba, Modi is likely to return to Delhi by air in the afternoon. The timing of the proposed temple visit on Labh Pancham gives the programme religious significance, as the festival is considered an auspicious occasion for new beginnings, business activities and seeking divine blessings.
Modi's visit is also expected to draw considerable public attention, given Ambaji's importance as a major pilgrimage destination in Gujarat and across the country.
Meanwhile, the proposed visit has triggered an intensive round of preparations across Ambaji and the wider Banaskantha district. The police department and district administration have begun coordinating security arrangements, with particular attention being paid to the temple premises, surrounding areas and the route planned for the Prime Minister's convoy.
Security deployment, traffic regulation and crowd management are expected to be among the administration's key priorities. Authorities are also working on arrangements to ensure that the large number of devotees visiting the temple during the festive period can continue their pilgrimage without facing unnecessary inconvenience. The administration is expected to fine-tune arrangements in coordination with security agencies as the visit approaches.
However, the proposed itinerary remains subject to final confirmation, and the precise timings, movement plan, and other details will become clear only after an official announcement.