Modi's Gujarat visit, statewide BJP cadre meets set tone for 2027 Assembly polls

AHMEDABAD: Days after Diwali, the BJP is set to launch its Gujarat Assembly election preparations for 2027 with a two-pronged political and organisational push.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed November 13-14 Gujarat visit, followed by simultaneous New Year ‘Snehmilan’ gatherings across all 182 Assembly constituencies on November 22, will mark the beginning of an early mobilisation drive to energise the party cadre and strengthen its grassroots network.

The BJP is shifting into election preparation mode with a series of high-profile programmes aimed at consolidating its organisational machinery ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

The first major event will be Modi’s November 13-14 visit, with his proposed pilgrimage to Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district emerging as the key highlight. The Prime Minister is scheduled to offer prayers to Goddess Amba on November 14, coinciding with Labh Pancham, an auspicious occasion associated with new beginnings and prosperity.

According to the tentative itinerary, Modi is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad airport from Delhi after 9 pm on November 13 and proceed to Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar for the night. The following morning, he is likely to leave for Banaskantha by helicopter around 10 am, reach Ambaji temple around noon and perform darshan and religious rituals before returning to Delhi in the afternoon.