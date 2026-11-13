Over 500 senior citizens lose Rs 4,200 each in fake Haridwar pilgrimage scam in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: More than 500 senior citizens across Gujarat have allegedly been cheated by fraudsters who collected Rs 4,200 from each of them, promising an 11-day pilgrimage to Haridwar and a free Shrimad Bhagwat Katha.
On the day of departure, November 11, the organisers disappeared. Offices were found locked, and their mobile phones were switched off, leaving hundreds of elderly devotees stranded.
Targeting elderly devotees and members of women's associations, the scamsters lured them with a promise that they would receive Rs 600 per day for attending the religious discourse, effectively making the entire trip free if they attended the programme for the stipulated period.
The scam has so far surfaced in Mahisagar, Dahod and Surendranagar districts, wherein 126, 75, and over 450 people have reportedly fallen victim, respectively.
Complaints have been lodged at different police stations.
According to promotional pamphlets and advertisements circulated across these districts, the pilgrimage was scheduled from November 11 to November 21, 2026.
The organisers established offices at different locations. In Lunawada, an office was reportedly opened on Vardhari Road, while advertisements were distributed across Mahisagar district and neighbouring areas.
Senior citizens and women's groups registered enthusiastically, submitting their photographs, Aadhaar cards and other personal details along with the money.
However, the religious journey collapsed before it could begin. When the registered pilgrims assembled at the designated departure point on November 11, the organisers were nowhere to be found. The victims soon realised that they had allegedly been duped.
The fraud has also triggered concerns over identity theft, as the organisers collected Aadhaar cards and photographs under the pretext of travel registration.
The advertisements reportedly carried the names and mobile numbers of two individuals identified as Dayaji and Anup. Harshad Solanki, a victim from Lunawada, said 126 people from the town had registered for the pilgrimage, trusting the organisers' assurances.
"We were told that 126 pilgrims from Lunawada would be taken to Haridwar. Instead, the organisers collected our money and Aadhaar cards and disappeared. We have now discovered that similar frauds have taken place in Bhavnagar, Dahod and Veraval as well. We want to ensure Aadhaar details are not misused. These people have not only cheated us financially but have also put our personal information at risk," he said.
Another victim, Nirmala Patel, said women from Limdi village had been specifically targeted through pamphlets distributed in the name of women's associations (Mahila mandals).
Several women registered after being told that a group was organising a Haridwar pilgrimage exclusively for members of women's associations.
"When we questioned the organisers about their credibility, the organisers said that they were not scamsters," the victim said.
Demanding a thorough investigation, she warned that the victims would approach the Crime Branch if the local police failed to take effective action.
Meanwhile, a similar pattern has emerged in Dahod, where the alleged operators had rented an office on Godhra Road and advertised the religious tour.
With hundreds of elderly people allegedly cheated in the name of religion, the incident has raised serious questions over the verification of travel operators and the safety of personal documents collected during such registrations.