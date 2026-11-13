Over 500 senior citizens lose Rs 4,200 each in fake Haridwar pilgrimage scam in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: More than 500 senior citizens across Gujarat have allegedly been cheated by fraudsters who collected Rs 4,200 from each of them, promising an 11-day pilgrimage to Haridwar and a free Shrimad Bhagwat Katha.

On the day of departure, November 11, the organisers disappeared. Offices were found locked, and their mobile phones were switched off, leaving hundreds of elderly devotees stranded.

Targeting elderly devotees and members of women's associations, the scamsters lured them with a promise that they would receive Rs 600 per day for attending the religious discourse, effectively making the entire trip free if they attended the programme for the stipulated period.

The scam has so far surfaced in Mahisagar, Dahod and Surendranagar districts, wherein 126, 75, and over 450 people have reportedly fallen victim, respectively.

Complaints have been lodged at different police stations.

According to promotional pamphlets and advertisements circulated across these districts, the pilgrimage was scheduled from November 11 to November 21, 2026.

The organisers established offices at different locations. In Lunawada, an office was reportedly opened on Vardhari Road, while advertisements were distributed across Mahisagar district and neighbouring areas.

Senior citizens and women's groups registered enthusiastically, submitting their photographs, Aadhaar cards and other personal details along with the money.

However, the religious journey collapsed before it could begin. When the registered pilgrims assembled at the designated departure point on November 11, the organisers were nowhere to be found. The victims soon realised that they had allegedly been duped.