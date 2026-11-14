Accused cover up accidental firing as suicide during hunting expedition in Gujarat, four held

AHMEDABAD: What was initially reported as a suspected suicide has turned into an alleged conspiracy to cover up the accidental shooting of a young man during a hunting expedition on the outskirts of Payarka village in Bhuj taluka.

A young man was shot dead during a hunting expedition near Payarka village in Kutch, following which the accused allegedly concealed the licensed firearm and replaced it with an illegal country-made gun to mislead investigators.

Four people have been arrested, while six others are absconding.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) and Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Gujarat’s West Kutch police are probing the incident.

The deceased, identified as Kadar Jat, was initially believed to have died by suicide after suffering a bullet injury to his head. Accordingly, Mankuwa police registered an accidental death case on November 4, 2026. However, inconsistencies in the accounts provided by those present at the scene raised suspicions, prompting the SOG and LCB to launch a parallel investigation.

Briefing the media, Bhuj Deputy Superintendent of Police M.J. Christian said the investigation exposed a completely different sequence of events, pointing towards an accidental firing followed by an alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

Christian added that the SOG subsequently received a crucial tip-off suggesting that Kadar had not died by suicide but had been accidentally shot by one of his companions during a hunting expedition.