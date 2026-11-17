AHMEDABAD: A 14-year-old land dispute involving former Indian cricketer and MP Yusuf Pathan has returned to the political spotlight in Gujarat, with the state government deciding to allot him a 978-square-metre plot in Vadodara worth Rs 20.53 crore.

However, the proposed arrangement has triggered a political confrontation, with the Gujarat Congress accusing the BJP government of changing rules to accommodate the cricketer after his political alignment with the NDA.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA) will allot 478 square metres of land at 55 per cent of its prevailing valuation, while the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) will gift the remaining 500 square metres to Pathan.

The plot, identified as Final Plot No. 90 under the TP-22 town planning scheme, is located in Tandalja, near his residence. Reacting sharply to the development, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda alleged that the BJP government was following different rules for influential people and ordinary citizens.

He questioned how government land, which remains difficult for common people to access, could be allotted to a politically influential personality under a special arrangement.

"Ever since the BJP government came to power, it has consistently followed double standards. An ordinary family, particularly one living below the poverty line, struggles for generations to secure even a 100-square-foot plot. Similarly, when social workers approach the government seeking land at concessional rates, they are confronted with legal objections and bureaucratic hurdles. If someone attempts to establish educational or healthcare facilities on government land, they are immediately accused of land grabbing. But when an arrangement is made with the government, the rules suddenly appear to change," Chavda alleged.

The Congress president further questioned the timing of the government's decision, linking it to Pathan's political journey from becoming a TMC MP to his subsequent alignment with the NDA.

He said the Congress would raise the issue during the upcoming General Body meeting of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation and stage a protest against the proposed allotment.

The controversy dates back to 2012, when Pathan, a native of Vadodara, approached the municipal corporation seeking allotment of government land adjoining his residence in Tandalja for residential purposes.

According to Chavda, the land was initially valued at Rs 57,270 per square metre, and a proposal to allot it to the cricketer was placed before the VMC Standing Committee in June 2012.

At the time, the proposal was justified because Pathan was an internationally recognised cricketer who had brought laurels to the country.

Chavda pointed out that Pathan had no political affiliation when the original proposal was initiated, raising questions over the subsequent handling of the case.

However, the proposal was forwarded to the Urban Development Department, which rejected it and returned it in June 2014. The matter remained unresolved for years before taking a fresh turn in 2024, when a notice was reportedly issued to Pathan asking him to vacate the premises.

He was also warned that proceedings for alleged land grabbing could be initiated if he failed to comply. Following the notice, Pathan approached the Gujarat High Court. A division bench subsequently directed that the land's value, estimated at around Rs 20 crore, be recovered on the basis of the prevailing Jantri rates.

Chavda also accused the BJP of extending concessions to influential industrialists while ordinary citizens continued to bear the burden of rising taxes and inflation.

He said the Congress would turn the land allotment controversy into a broader public issue and launch a statewide agitation involving housewives and common citizens.

"The government cannot have one set of rules for influential people and another for ordinary citizens. While concessions are extended to powerful industrialists and individuals, the common man is left struggling with taxes, inflation and necessities. The Congress will take this issue to the people and launch a mass movement across Gujarat," Chavda said.

With the proposed allotment now drawing political scrutiny, the Yusuf Pathan land dispute has become another flashpoint between the BJP government and the Congress, raising questions over the valuation, concessional allotment and proposed gifting of valuable public land.