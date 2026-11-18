AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections approaching, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's three-day stay in tribal villages of Dahod signals the BJP's renewed push to consolidate its support base. The outreach comes amid AAP's growing presence in tribal pockets, local organisational challenges and simmering discontent over land and forest rights.
More than a year before Gujarat votes, the BJP has begun shifting its political focus towards the state's tribal belt. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday (November 18) launched a three-day grassroots outreach programme in Dahod district's Garbada taluka, signalling the party's determination to strengthen its connect with tribal communities well ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Patel began his November 18-20 tour by offering floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda's statue in Garbada, before interacting with villagers and children. Unlike conventional political visits, the Chief Minister is scheduled to stay in remote tribal villages, share meals with tribal families and spend nights in their homes.
In a social media post, Patel said the three-day stay would provide an opportunity to directly engage with tribal families, villagers and party workers, understand their concerns, review development initiatives and experience rural life firsthand. He also invoked Birsa Munda's struggle for tribal self-respect, culture and rights, describing his legacy as an enduring inspiration for national service.
The visit, however, is part of a larger BJP strategy rather than an isolated government outreach exercise. On October 12, the state BJP leadership directed ministers to spend at least 72 hours in tribal-dominated areas, visit villages and report people's grievances and demands to the government. Four ministers have already begun the exercise.
The BJP's urgency stems partly from its setback in the Narmada District Panchayat elections, AAP's attempts to expand its footprint in the tribal belt and organisational challenges within the party. The leadership is keen to prevent local discontent from translating into electoral losses.
The stakes are significant. Of Gujarat's 182 Assembly seats, 27 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The BJP dramatically improved its tribal performance from eight seats in 2017 to 23 in 2022, while Congress fell from 17 to three. AAP won one seat in 2022. However, the BJP is looking beyond reserved constituencies, targeting nearly 55 seats with substantial tribal populations.
Despite inducting four tribal MLAs, Ramesh Katara, P C Baranda, Jayram Gamit and Naresh Patel, into the cabinet in October 2025, the party faces questions over translating political representation into tangible benefits.
Land and forest rights remain particularly sensitive. In August 2026, tribal farmers from 12 villages in Narmada's Sagbara taluka protested over cultivation rights on forest land in Surat's Umarpada area. Congress leaders backed the farmers, turning the dispute into a political flashpoint.
Meanwhile, the BJP's November 13 announcement of a Rs 2,300-crore package for tribal areas is another attempt to reinforce its development narrative.
Patel's itinerary also includes a visit to Baba Dhodaja Dev temple, a review of development works in Dhanpur and an interaction with children and youth at a government library in Dahod Smart City on November 20.
For the BJP, the message is clear: winning tribal confidence cannot be left until the election campaign. The party wants to establish its presence in the villages now, before its rivals turn local grievances into electoral opportunities.