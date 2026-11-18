AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections approaching, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's three-day stay in tribal villages of Dahod signals the BJP's renewed push to consolidate its support base. The outreach comes amid AAP's growing presence in tribal pockets, local organisational challenges and simmering discontent over land and forest rights.

More than a year before Gujarat votes, the BJP has begun shifting its political focus towards the state's tribal belt. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday (November 18) launched a three-day grassroots outreach programme in Dahod district's Garbada taluka, signalling the party's determination to strengthen its connect with tribal communities well ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Patel began his November 18-20 tour by offering floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda's statue in Garbada, before interacting with villagers and children. Unlike conventional political visits, the Chief Minister is scheduled to stay in remote tribal villages, share meals with tribal families and spend nights in their homes.

In a social media post, Patel said the three-day stay would provide an opportunity to directly engage with tribal families, villagers and party workers, understand their concerns, review development initiatives and experience rural life firsthand. He also invoked Birsa Munda's struggle for tribal self-respect, culture and rights, describing his legacy as an enduring inspiration for national service.