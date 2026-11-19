AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 1,211 crore SD Pay–Apna Pay fraud, which reportedly affected 6.53 lakh people, and sought recovery of the money and compensation for the victims.

Addressing a joint press conference in Ahmedabad, AICC general secretary and Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tushar Chaudhary alleged that the fraudulent mobile application was launched in North Gujarat in 2024 by Dhawal Patel and his associates.

Nearly 15 lakh people downloaded the application, which subsequently expanded its operations across Gujarat and other states, they claimed.

Surjewala said that by September 2026, when victims lodged an FIR in Amreli, the alleged fraud had resulted in losses of Rs 1,211 crore. He said the amount could exceed Rs 3,000 crore if investigators examined the entire network and its financial transactions.

"The modus operandi was simple but devastating. Ordinary working people were lured with promises of attractive returns and persuaded to invest their lifetime savings. The operators allegedly exploited people's trust, using nationalist branding and projecting links with the government to lend credibility to their operations," Surjewala alleged.

Citing individual cases, he said a college-going youth had invested Rs 9.5 lakh after obtaining money from his mother. In another instance, a Surendranagar resident, Chhetri, allegedly raised Rs 60 lakh through loans and by mortgaging jewellery to invest in the application.

The Congress claimed that around 75 per cent of those affected are from Gujarat. It also said that 18 FIRs had been registered across the country, including 13 in Gujarat.

Questioning the regulatory oversight, Surjewala asked how the application had allegedly operated for nearly three years without attracting the attention of banking regulators, cybercrime agencies and central investigative bodies.