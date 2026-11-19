AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 1,211 crore SD Pay–Apna Pay fraud, which reportedly affected 6.53 lakh people, and sought recovery of the money and compensation for the victims.
Addressing a joint press conference in Ahmedabad, AICC general secretary and Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tushar Chaudhary alleged that the fraudulent mobile application was launched in North Gujarat in 2024 by Dhawal Patel and his associates.
Nearly 15 lakh people downloaded the application, which subsequently expanded its operations across Gujarat and other states, they claimed.
Surjewala said that by September 2026, when victims lodged an FIR in Amreli, the alleged fraud had resulted in losses of Rs 1,211 crore. He said the amount could exceed Rs 3,000 crore if investigators examined the entire network and its financial transactions.
"The modus operandi was simple but devastating. Ordinary working people were lured with promises of attractive returns and persuaded to invest their lifetime savings. The operators allegedly exploited people's trust, using nationalist branding and projecting links with the government to lend credibility to their operations," Surjewala alleged.
Citing individual cases, he said a college-going youth had invested Rs 9.5 lakh after obtaining money from his mother. In another instance, a Surendranagar resident, Chhetri, allegedly raised Rs 60 lakh through loans and by mortgaging jewellery to invest in the application.
The Congress claimed that around 75 per cent of those affected are from Gujarat. It also said that 18 FIRs had been registered across the country, including 13 in Gujarat.
Questioning the regulatory oversight, Surjewala asked how the application had allegedly operated for nearly three years without attracting the attention of banking regulators, cybercrime agencies and central investigative bodies.
He sought answers from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the alleged movement of the money, the status of the accused's assets and the absence of a mechanism for registering victims' claims.
Surjewala also demanded the involvement of the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Serious Fraud Investigation Office, questioning why the alleged multi-state racket had not been subjected to a coordinated investigation.
Chavda accused the state government of failing to protect citizens despite repeatedly claiming success in combating cybercrime.
"While the government promotes digital technology and publicises its crackdown on cybercrime, thousands of families are allegedly struggling to recover their hard-earned money. The government must explain whether it failed to detect the fraud or whether influential people were protecting those behind it," Chavda said.
He alleged that the government was either ignoring the issue or shielding those responsible, and said the Congress would pursue the matter both politically and legally.
Chavda announced that the party would reach out to affected families, document their grievances and take their complaints to the government. Senior Congress leader and advocate Dr Amitiben Yagnik would also assist the victims in pursuing legal remedies, he said.
The Congress said it would intensify its campaign until the victims received justice and their money was recovered. The alleged scam is likely to become a major political flashpoint ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.