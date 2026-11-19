AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested six people for allegedly stealing crude oil from an ONGC pipeline in Kheda district and transporting it to Ahmedabad for illegal sale. The accused were caught while unloading 8,000 litres of stolen crude oil at a parking plot on the Vatva-Vinjol Ring Road.

The ATS seized the oil, two vehicles and five mobile phones, with the total value of the confiscated property estimated at Rs 22.35 lakh.

According to the ATS, the operation followed a tip-off received by Deputy Superintendent of Police S L Choudhary about a group allegedly siphoning crude oil from ONGC's pipeline near Sarsa village in Kheda district.

The intelligence named Ghafar Rangrej, Mohsin Rangrej, Usman and others from Ahmedabad's Danilimda area, along with Nasruddin Malek alias Vicky, who was allegedly working with ONGC on a contractual basis and facilitating the theft.

The stolen crude oil was reportedly being transported to a parking plot owned by a person identified as Happy, where it was transferred to another vehicle before being sold illegally.

Acting on the information, the ATS formed a team comprising five police sub-inspectors and other personnel and raided the premises. The officers allegedly caught the accused red-handed while they were transferring crude oil from an ONGC-registered tanker into a storage tank fitted inside an Eicher truck through a pipeline.