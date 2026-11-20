AHMEDABAD: Displaying caste and community identities on private vehicles in Gujarat could now invite regulatory action, with the state government amending the Motor Vehicles Rules to prohibit caste-related words, symbols and messages on vehicles.
The restriction covers two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks, and aims to bring caste-based signage within the ambit of existing vehicle display regulations.
The Ports and Transport Department has notified the Gujarat Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing specific provisions to regulate the display of caste and community identifiers on private vehicles.
Under the amendment, notified on November 17, 2026, the state government has modified the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to explicitly include caste-related signage among prohibited displays.
Consequently, words and identifiers such as 'Sanatan', 'Hindu', 'Patidar' and 'Rajput', along with other caste or community references, will no longer be permitted on private vehicles unless specifically exempted by the government.
As part of the amendment, the phrase "No advertising device, caste signage, figure" has replaced the earlier wording "No advertising device, figure" in sub-rule (1) of Rule 125.
The addition of the words 'caste signage' specifically brings caste-related displays under the regulatory framework.
More significantly, the government has inserted a new sub-rule (3) into Rule 138, which expressly prohibits displaying any advertising device, caste-related symbol, figure or text on private vehicles.
The provision states that such displays will not be allowed unless the state government grants an exemption through a general or special order. The amendment follows a consultation process initiated earlier this year.
The draft rules were published in the Extraordinary Gazette on June 11, 2026, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders and affected parties within 30 days.
However, the government received no objections or suggestions during the stipulated period, paving the way for the notification of the final rules. The new provisions also retain discretionary powers with the state government to grant exemptions wherever considered necessary through general or special orders.
The amendment is significant as it moves beyond a general restriction on unauthorised displays and specifically identifies caste-related words, symbols and text as prohibited material on private vehicles.
Until now, such identifiers were commonly displayed through stickers, slogans and other signage, often reflecting caste or community affiliations.