AHMEDABAD: Displaying caste and community identities on private vehicles in Gujarat could now invite regulatory action, with the state government amending the Motor Vehicles Rules to prohibit caste-related words, symbols and messages on vehicles.

The restriction covers two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks, and aims to bring caste-based signage within the ambit of existing vehicle display regulations.

The Ports and Transport Department has notified the Gujarat Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing specific provisions to regulate the display of caste and community identifiers on private vehicles.

Under the amendment, notified on November 17, 2026, the state government has modified the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to explicitly include caste-related signage among prohibited displays.

Consequently, words and identifiers such as 'Sanatan', 'Hindu', 'Patidar' and 'Rajput', along with other caste or community references, will no longer be permitted on private vehicles unless specifically exempted by the government.

As part of the amendment, the phrase "No advertising device, caste signage, figure" has replaced the earlier wording "No advertising device, figure" in sub-rule (1) of Rule 125.

The addition of the words 'caste signage' specifically brings caste-related displays under the regulatory framework.