AHMEDABAD: Surat police shot a robbery suspect in leg after he allegedly stabbed a constable and charged at officers with a knife during a night patrol around 3.00 AM.
The accused is identified as Parvez Musharraf Ansari.
The incident occurred when a team led by Limbayat Police Inspector D.D. Chauhan was conducting a routine night patrol in an official police vehicle to curb street crime. As the team approached Nilgiri Ground in Limbayat, a man standing in a dark corner reportedly panicked on spotting the police vehicle and ran towards the ground.
Suspecting his behaviour, the police personnel got out of the vehicle and chased him. During the pursuit, constable Anilkumar Amarsinh attempted to overpower the suspect. However, Ansari allegedly pulled out a concealed knife and stabbed the constable in the abdomen, leaving him bleeding profusely.
Inspector Chauhan repeatedly warned Ansari to drop the weapon and surrender. When he refused, the inspector fired a warning shot into the air. However, the accused allegedly charged towards him with the knife, forcing Chauhan to open fire in self-defence.
"The accused continued advancing towards the police personnel despite being warned and fired at in the air. With the situation turning dangerous and the attacker refusing to surrender, the inspector had no option but to fire at his leg to protect himself and his colleagues," police sources said.
The bullet struck Ansari's left leg, bringing the confrontation to an end. He was arrested and taken under police escort to New Civil Hospital in Surat for treatment. Anilkumar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Limbayat. Senior police officers also reached the spot following the incident.
Preliminary interrogation revealed that Ansari, originally from Jharkhand, was allegedly involved in a series of knife-point robberies with his accomplice, Lakshman alias Guddu. Police said the duo had targeted pedestrians in Varachha, Katargam and Mahidharpura during the early hours.
Police have registered a case and launched a search for Guddu, who remains at large.
On May 11, 2026, police had shot a murder suspect in the leg to apprehend him. This is the second such police shooting in Surat in six months.