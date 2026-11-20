AHMEDABAD: Surat police shot a robbery suspect in leg after he allegedly stabbed a constable and charged at officers with a knife during a night patrol around 3.00 AM.

The accused is identified as Parvez Musharraf Ansari.

The incident occurred when a team led by Limbayat Police Inspector D.D. Chauhan was conducting a routine night patrol in an official police vehicle to curb street crime. As the team approached Nilgiri Ground in Limbayat, a man standing in a dark corner reportedly panicked on spotting the police vehicle and ran towards the ground.

Suspecting his behaviour, the police personnel got out of the vehicle and chased him. During the pursuit, constable Anilkumar Amarsinh attempted to overpower the suspect. However, Ansari allegedly pulled out a concealed knife and stabbed the constable in the abdomen, leaving him bleeding profusely.

Inspector Chauhan repeatedly warned Ansari to drop the weapon and surrender. When he refused, the inspector fired a warning shot into the air. However, the accused allegedly charged towards him with the knife, forcing Chauhan to open fire in self-defence.

"The accused continued advancing towards the police personnel despite being warned and fired at in the air. With the situation turning dangerous and the attacker refusing to surrender, the inspector had no option but to fire at his leg to protect himself and his colleagues," police sources said.