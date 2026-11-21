The Gujarat BJP’s state-level Diwali and New Year Sneh Milan on Thursday witnessed political chatter over the presence of national secretary Rohan Gupta on the stage alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the absence of prominent leaders. Held under the leadership of Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, the gathering was attended by state in-charge Tarun Chugh, MPs, MLAs and senior party functionaries. Gupta’s presence attracted attention, particularly after former Deputy CM Nitin Patel had earlier remarked that he did not know him. The absence of Union ministers C R Patil, Nimuben Bambhaniya and Mansukh Mandaviya also raised eyebrows. The turnout of party workers reportedly fell short of expectations.

Cong plans booth-level ‘vote rakshaks’ for polls

With an eye on the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress has begun tightening its organisational machinery, with party in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala pushing a booth-level strategy to protect its vote share and counter alleged electoral irregularities. During his two-day visit, Surjewala held meetings with state president Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition Tushar Chaudhary, MPs and MLAs, and district and city presidents to assess the party’s ground-level strength. A key proposal is to appoint a ‘vote rakshak’ at every booth. The party is planning a dedicated convention for these volunteers, with Rahul Gandhi expected to guide them. Surjewala has also asked district leaders to lead campaigns through padyatras.