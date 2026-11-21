The Gujarat BJP’s state-level Diwali and New Year Sneh Milan on Thursday witnessed political chatter over the presence of national secretary Rohan Gupta on the stage alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the absence of prominent leaders. Held under the leadership of Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, the gathering was attended by state in-charge Tarun Chugh, MPs, MLAs and senior party functionaries. Gupta’s presence attracted attention, particularly after former Deputy CM Nitin Patel had earlier remarked that he did not know him. The absence of Union ministers C R Patil, Nimuben Bambhaniya and Mansukh Mandaviya also raised eyebrows. The turnout of party workers reportedly fell short of expectations.
Cong plans booth-level ‘vote rakshaks’ for polls
With an eye on the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress has begun tightening its organisational machinery, with party in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala pushing a booth-level strategy to protect its vote share and counter alleged electoral irregularities. During his two-day visit, Surjewala held meetings with state president Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition Tushar Chaudhary, MPs and MLAs, and district and city presidents to assess the party’s ground-level strength. A key proposal is to appoint a ‘vote rakshak’ at every booth. The party is planning a dedicated convention for these volunteers, with Rahul Gandhi expected to guide them. Surjewala has also asked district leaders to lead campaigns through padyatras.
Video puts BJP MLA in spot over assault
A viral video purportedly showing Junagadh district’s Manavadar MLA Arvind Ladani abusing and threatening a young man has triggered a controversy, with the victim alleging harassment and death threats by the legislator and his associates. Ladani allegedly intercepted the youth while he was riding a motorcycle, slapped him and verbally abused him. The controversy deepened after the victim released a statement accusing the MLA and his associates of repeatedly harassing him and threatening to kill him unless he shut down his business and left Manavadar. The youth further alleged that the intimidation had left his family considering shifting out of the town. Ladani’s response was not available.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com