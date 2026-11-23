AHMEDABAD: Ahead of 2027 Assembly elections, the BJP's post-Diwali Sneh Milan gatherings, intended to strengthen organisational unity, have exposed internal factionalism and triggered political controversy instead.

While former minister and Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel publicly questioned attempts to undermine his political standing, Dabhoi MLA Shailesh Mehta issued a stern warning to illegal sand and soil mining operators, declaring that he feared no one.

In Surat district's Olpad constituency, former minister and BJP MLA Mukesh Patel openly expressed his displeasure over factionalism within the party during a gathering at Sayan.

Taking an apparent swipe at his detractors, Patel questioned the sudden change in attitudes towards him after four years of political association.

"The people who were comfortable with me all these years have suddenly started finding faults with me," he remarked, signalling an apparent rift within the local BJP leadership.

However, Patel's strongest discern came when he spoke about what he described as an attempt to deny Olpad representation in an important Surat District Panchayat position.

He said that after Brijeshbhai became a District Panchayat member, Olpad was expected to secure the influential post of Executive Committee Chairperson, a position the constituency had not managed to obtain for several years.

However, according to Patel, a few people from within the BJP allegedly wrote letters to senior authorities to prevent Brijeshbhai's appointment.