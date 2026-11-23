AHMEDABAD: Ahead of 2027 Assembly elections, the BJP's post-Diwali Sneh Milan gatherings, intended to strengthen organisational unity, have exposed internal factionalism and triggered political controversy instead.
While former minister and Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel publicly questioned attempts to undermine his political standing, Dabhoi MLA Shailesh Mehta issued a stern warning to illegal sand and soil mining operators, declaring that he feared no one.
In Surat district's Olpad constituency, former minister and BJP MLA Mukesh Patel openly expressed his displeasure over factionalism within the party during a gathering at Sayan.
Taking an apparent swipe at his detractors, Patel questioned the sudden change in attitudes towards him after four years of political association.
"The people who were comfortable with me all these years have suddenly started finding faults with me," he remarked, signalling an apparent rift within the local BJP leadership.
However, Patel's strongest discern came when he spoke about what he described as an attempt to deny Olpad representation in an important Surat District Panchayat position.
He said that after Brijeshbhai became a District Panchayat member, Olpad was expected to secure the influential post of Executive Committee Chairperson, a position the constituency had not managed to obtain for several years.
However, according to Patel, a few people from within the BJP allegedly wrote letters to senior authorities to prevent Brijeshbhai's appointment.
Clearly angered by the development, Patel challenged those behind the alleged move from the public platform. "Brijeshbhai, should I name them? Tell me right now, should I publicly disclose who wrote those letters? I have all the names. Why do you indulge in such activities and undermine your own standing by working against people from your own party?" he questioned.
Meanwhile, in Vadodara, Dabhoi MLA Shailesh Mehta's remarks at the BJP's constituency-level Sneh Milan gathering generated a different kind of political buzz, focusing on illegal sand and soil mining.
Taking a tough stand against those allegedly involved in illegal mining, Mehta warned them to mend their ways, stating that a formal complaint had already been lodged with the Chhota Udepur CID and an investigation was underway.
"I am saying this loud and clear: I fear no one. Those involved in sand and soil theft should take this warning seriously. Illegal activities cannot be defended, irrespective of who is involved," Mehta declared.
The remarks from the two BJP legislators have added an unexpected political dimension to the party's post-Diwali gatherings. The public airing of internal grievances and strong local warnings has raised questions about organisational discipline, factional equations and the challenges facing the BJP ahead of 2027.