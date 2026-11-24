AHMEDABAD: In a pointed intervention in the ongoing debate over religious traditions and the interpretation of Sanatan Dharma, Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati of Dwarka Peeth has cautioned Hindus against worshipping deities who, he claimed, find no mention in the Vedas, Puranas or Shastras.
Speaking at Umiya Dham in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, he made a veiled but sharp reference to contemporary religious practices, without naming any particular sect, and urged devotees to return to the traditional forms of worship followed by their ancestors.
The Shankaracharya asserted that followers of Sanatan Dharma should remain committed to the worship of ‘Shiva-Shakti’, the Panchdev and their respective Kuldevi and Kuldevta, rather than accepting newer religious interpretations or figures as divine.
Making his position clear, he said, "Those who follow Sanatan Dharma worship the Panchdevs and Shiva-Shakti. Every Hindu must understand the roots of his or her faith and remain connected to the traditions inherited from previous generations. One should worship the deities worshipped by one's father, grandfather and ancestors. There is no reason to accept or worship fabricated deities who have no recognition in the Shastras, Vedas or Puranas."
Drawing a distinction between traditional scriptures and contemporary religious literature, Saraswati warned against what he described as the dilution of Sanatan traditions through writings outside the established scriptural framework.
Using the River Ganga as an analogy, he said spiritual merit comes from remaining connected to the original religious tradition, just as the Ganga ultimately merges into the Ganga Sagar and its sacred waters are revered along its course.
"Instead of wandering from one place to another in search of different spiritual streams, people should remain firmly rooted in the original tradition and authentic scriptures. The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, 18 Puranas and four Vedas form the foundation of our religious heritage. However, in several contemporary writings, there is an attempt to dilute the original teachings, much like mixing water into milk. Such tendencies must be recognised and resisted," he said.
His remarks carry significance amid continuing discussions within Hindu religious circles over sectarian identities, traditional forms of worship and the authority of established scriptures.
In a further clarification of what he considers the defining principles of Hindu identity and Hindutva, the Shankaracharya said devotion must be rooted in established religious traditions and reverence for recognised deities.
"A true Hindu is one who worships the Panchdev, follows the Dharma Shastras and has faith in Dwarkadhish, the Char Dhams, Navadurga, Dasa Mahavidyas, Umiya Mata, Ambaji, Ashapura, one's own Kuldevi or Kuldevta and Somnath Dada. These traditions and beliefs form the foundation of Hindu identity and Hindutva," he said.
The address at Umiya Dham thus went beyond a routine religious discourse, delivering a pointed message on preserving scriptural traditions and drawing boundaries around what the Shankaracharya considers authentic Sanatan Dharma.