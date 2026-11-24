AHMEDABAD: In a pointed intervention in the ongoing debate over religious traditions and the interpretation of Sanatan Dharma, Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati of Dwarka Peeth has cautioned Hindus against worshipping deities who, he claimed, find no mention in the Vedas, Puranas or Shastras.

Speaking at Umiya Dham in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, he made a veiled but sharp reference to contemporary religious practices, without naming any particular sect, and urged devotees to return to the traditional forms of worship followed by their ancestors.

The Shankaracharya asserted that followers of Sanatan Dharma should remain committed to the worship of ‘Shiva-Shakti’, the Panchdev and their respective Kuldevi and Kuldevta, rather than accepting newer religious interpretations or figures as divine.

Making his position clear, he said, "Those who follow Sanatan Dharma worship the Panchdevs and Shiva-Shakti. Every Hindu must understand the roots of his or her faith and remain connected to the traditions inherited from previous generations. One should worship the deities worshipped by one's father, grandfather and ancestors. There is no reason to accept or worship fabricated deities who have no recognition in the Shastras, Vedas or Puranas."

Drawing a distinction between traditional scriptures and contemporary religious literature, Saraswati warned against what he described as the dilution of Sanatan traditions through writings outside the established scriptural framework.