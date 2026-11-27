AHMEDABAD: Gujarat ATS has arrested an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative from Assam near Halol in Panchmahal district, foiling a suspected terror plot targeting the Vadodara Air Force Station.

An AK-47-like automatic assault rifle, 23 live cartridges and a JeM flag were recovered from his possession. Investigators have also found photographs and videos of the Air Force Station's entrance on his mobile phone, besides evidence of contact with a Pakistan-based JeM handler who allegedly funded the operation with Rs 50,000.

In a major counter-terror operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an alleged operative of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who had reportedly entered Gujarat with an assault rifle to target the strategically important Vadodara Air Force Station.

The accused, Mohammad Shahrul Islam, a native of Assam's Karimganj district, was intercepted near Golden Chokdi on the Halol-Vadodara highway in Panchmahal district. An AK-47-like automatic assault rifle and 23 live cartridges were seized from his bag.

The arrest followed specific intelligence inputs received by Gujarat ATS Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay about a suspected JeM operative planning to enter Gujarat with an automatic weapon and attack a security establishment. Acting swiftly, multiple ATS teams were mobilised to track the suspect and prevent the alleged attack.

Addressing the media, Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi said the agency had received information that an individual affiliated with JeM, who was travelling from another state, was planning to enter Gujarat with an automatic assault rifle to target a security installation.

"Based on the intelligence input, we formed a team to identify and apprehend the suspect before he could execute his plan. During the investigation, we learnt that a suspicious individual, identified as Mohammad Islam Kabiruddin and originally from Assam, had arrived in Vadodara after switching off his regular mobile phone and was staying at a hotel," Joshi said.

The ATS initially traced his presence to a Hotel near Vadodara's Sayajigunj railway station. However, when the team reached the hotel, the suspect had already left without completing the checkout formalities.

Investigators collected his details from the hotel and subsequently tracked his movements through available intelligence and mobile-related inputs.

The investigation revealed that he was returning to Vadodara from Dahod. Consequently, ATS teams established roadblocks at several locations and intercepted him near Golden Chokdi on the Halol-Vadodara road.