AHMEDABAD: Gujarat ATS has arrested an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative from Assam near Halol in Panchmahal district, foiling a suspected terror plot targeting the Vadodara Air Force Station.
An AK-47-like automatic assault rifle, 23 live cartridges and a JeM flag were recovered from his possession. Investigators have also found photographs and videos of the Air Force Station's entrance on his mobile phone, besides evidence of contact with a Pakistan-based JeM handler who allegedly funded the operation with Rs 50,000.
In a major counter-terror operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an alleged operative of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who had reportedly entered Gujarat with an assault rifle to target the strategically important Vadodara Air Force Station.
The accused, Mohammad Shahrul Islam, a native of Assam's Karimganj district, was intercepted near Golden Chokdi on the Halol-Vadodara highway in Panchmahal district. An AK-47-like automatic assault rifle and 23 live cartridges were seized from his bag.
The arrest followed specific intelligence inputs received by Gujarat ATS Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay about a suspected JeM operative planning to enter Gujarat with an automatic weapon and attack a security establishment. Acting swiftly, multiple ATS teams were mobilised to track the suspect and prevent the alleged attack.
Addressing the media, Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi said the agency had received information that an individual affiliated with JeM, who was travelling from another state, was planning to enter Gujarat with an automatic assault rifle to target a security installation.
"Based on the intelligence input, we formed a team to identify and apprehend the suspect before he could execute his plan. During the investigation, we learnt that a suspicious individual, identified as Mohammad Islam Kabiruddin and originally from Assam, had arrived in Vadodara after switching off his regular mobile phone and was staying at a hotel," Joshi said.
The ATS initially traced his presence to a Hotel near Vadodara's Sayajigunj railway station. However, when the team reached the hotel, the suspect had already left without completing the checkout formalities.
Investigators collected his details from the hotel and subsequently tracked his movements through available intelligence and mobile-related inputs.
The investigation revealed that he was returning to Vadodara from Dahod. Consequently, ATS teams established roadblocks at several locations and intercepted him near Golden Chokdi on the Halol-Vadodara road.
During a search conducted in the presence of official witnesses, the ATS recovered an automatic assault rifle resembling an AK-47, 23 live cartridges and a flag associated with JeM, Joshi said.
However, it was the contents of the accused's mobile phone that provided investigators with crucial leads about the alleged target and the wider terror conspiracy. Examination of his WhatsApp conversations and photo gallery reportedly revealed photographs and videos of the entrance gate of the Vadodara Air Force Station. Investigators also found a video demonstrating how to operate an automatic assault rifle similar to the weapon recovered from him.
According to the ATS, preliminary investigations have established that the accused was in contact with a Pakistan-based JeM handler identified as Mufti Rafiq, alias Ibn Abdullah, for approximately one year.
The handler allegedly provided him with Rs 50,000 to finance the operation, including purchasing a new mobile phone, travelling, arranging hotel accommodation and covering other expenses.
Explaining the alleged financial and logistical support, DIG Joshi said, "His handler, identified as Mufti Rafiq, alias Ibn Abdullah, is affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed. To facilitate the operation, which involved purchasing a new mobile phone, travelling, staying in hotels and subsequently leaving the location, the handler provided him with Rs 50,000."
The ATS investigation has further indicated that the accused travelled from Assam to Bhopal by train and subsequently reached Vadodara by bus. Acting on instructions from his alleged handler, he reportedly conducted reconnaissance of the Vadodara Air Force Station's entrance gate before travelling to Dahod, where he obtained the weapon.
Investigators suspect that the alleged plan extended beyond carrying out an attack on the military establishment. According to Joshi, the accused intended to execute the terror strike and subsequently travel to Pakistan to join the JeM organisation.
"The accused planned to carry out the terrorist act and thereafter migrate to Pakistan to join the ranks of Jaish-e-Mohammed, with the ultimate objective of attaining what he described as martyrdom," the ATS DIG said.
The accused, who reportedly studied at a madrasa in Assam, is now being questioned to establish the extent of the conspiracy, identify possible local contacts and ascertain whether other individuals were involved in facilitating his movements and obtaining the weapon.
The Gujarat ATS has registered an FIR against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Joshi said legal proceedings were underway to produce the accused before the competent court.
The investigation is now focused on tracing the Pakistan-based handler, verifying the communication trail and establishing whether the alleged reconnaissance and weapon procurement were part of a larger terror network operating across state and international borders.