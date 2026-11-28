AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections approaching, a new generation of political families is attracting attention within the BJP. From Rajkot and Gondal to Bhavnagar, Jasdan and Central Gujarat, the sons and daughters of established leaders are increasing their public presence, fuelling speculation about possible electoral debuts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent outreach to Gen Z has added another dimension to the emerging political narrative, although the question remains whether the party will give these young aspirants electoral opportunities or keep them within its organisational structure.

As Gujarat’s political parties begin positioning themselves for the 2027 Assembly elections, the spotlight is increasingly shifting towards a new generation of political families.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped up his engagement with young voters, a parallel development is unfolding within the BJP, where the sons and daughters of several influential leaders are gradually expanding their political and social presence in their respective constituencies.

The emerging trend has triggered speculation that the next Assembly elections could witness the entry of several political heirs, potentially bringing generational change to the state's political landscape. However, behind the Gen Z narrative lies another important question: whether the BJP will make space for fresh leadership or extend the political influence of established families.

Modi's September 8, 2026, visit to Vadodara provided a significant backdrop to this discussion. At the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' programme at Maharaja Sayajirao University, the Prime Minister interacted with young people in a specially designed youth-oriented event.

The outreach, which used contemporary music and an unconventional stage format, reflected the BJP's efforts to connect with a generation increasingly active on digital platforms and concerned about employment, education, technology and opportunities.

Against this backdrop, several names have started circulating in Gujarat's political circles.

In Rajkot, Rushabh Rupani, son of former chief minister Vijay Rupani, is being discussed as a possible political face from the Rajkot West Assembly constituency. Following his father's death in the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, Rushabh has been associated with social-service activities in the city.

He has also been involved in initiatives through the Shri Vijay Rupani Memorial Foundation and the Pujit Rupani Memorial Trust, seeking to carry forward his father's public-service legacy.

Vijay Rupani represented Rajkot West after winning the 2014 by-election and the 2017 Assembly elections. However, BJP MLA Darshita Shah currently represents the constituency, having won the 2022 election.

Although Rushabh's name is being discussed in political circles, there has been no official announcement about his candidature. He has indicated that he would prefer to remain a party worker rather than project himself as an aspirant for electoral office.

Another name drawing attention is Anar Patel, daughter of former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel. Her appointment as president of the influential Khodaldham organisation in January 2026 has brought her into greater public and community prominence. The organisation has a substantial presence among Leuva Patidars across Gujarat, giving her position considerable social and political significance.

Anar has, however, maintained that her association with Khodaldham is not intended to facilitate a political entry or secure an election ticket. She has emphasised that her responsibility is to strengthen community unity and expand the organisation's activities.

Her public remarks on social and family issues, including concerns about the weakening of family structures and the growing number of old-age homes, have also attracted attention. Nevertheless, she has made no formal announcement about joining electoral politics or contesting the 2027 polls.