AHMEDABAD: With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections approaching, a new generation of political families is attracting attention within the BJP. From Rajkot and Gondal to Bhavnagar, Jasdan and Central Gujarat, the sons and daughters of established leaders are increasing their public presence, fuelling speculation about possible electoral debuts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent outreach to Gen Z has added another dimension to the emerging political narrative, although the question remains whether the party will give these young aspirants electoral opportunities or keep them within its organisational structure.
As Gujarat’s political parties begin positioning themselves for the 2027 Assembly elections, the spotlight is increasingly shifting towards a new generation of political families.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped up his engagement with young voters, a parallel development is unfolding within the BJP, where the sons and daughters of several influential leaders are gradually expanding their political and social presence in their respective constituencies.
The emerging trend has triggered speculation that the next Assembly elections could witness the entry of several political heirs, potentially bringing generational change to the state's political landscape. However, behind the Gen Z narrative lies another important question: whether the BJP will make space for fresh leadership or extend the political influence of established families.
Modi's September 8, 2026, visit to Vadodara provided a significant backdrop to this discussion. At the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' programme at Maharaja Sayajirao University, the Prime Minister interacted with young people in a specially designed youth-oriented event.
The outreach, which used contemporary music and an unconventional stage format, reflected the BJP's efforts to connect with a generation increasingly active on digital platforms and concerned about employment, education, technology and opportunities.
Against this backdrop, several names have started circulating in Gujarat's political circles.
In Rajkot, Rushabh Rupani, son of former chief minister Vijay Rupani, is being discussed as a possible political face from the Rajkot West Assembly constituency. Following his father's death in the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, Rushabh has been associated with social-service activities in the city.
He has also been involved in initiatives through the Shri Vijay Rupani Memorial Foundation and the Pujit Rupani Memorial Trust, seeking to carry forward his father's public-service legacy.
Vijay Rupani represented Rajkot West after winning the 2014 by-election and the 2017 Assembly elections. However, BJP MLA Darshita Shah currently represents the constituency, having won the 2022 election.
Although Rushabh's name is being discussed in political circles, there has been no official announcement about his candidature. He has indicated that he would prefer to remain a party worker rather than project himself as an aspirant for electoral office.
Another name drawing attention is Anar Patel, daughter of former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel. Her appointment as president of the influential Khodaldham organisation in January 2026 has brought her into greater public and community prominence. The organisation has a substantial presence among Leuva Patidars across Gujarat, giving her position considerable social and political significance.
Anar has, however, maintained that her association with Khodaldham is not intended to facilitate a political entry or secure an election ticket. She has emphasised that her responsibility is to strengthen community unity and expand the organisation's activities.
Her public remarks on social and family issues, including concerns about the weakening of family structures and the growing number of old-age homes, have also attracted attention. Nevertheless, she has made no formal announcement about joining electoral politics or contesting the 2027 polls.
In Bhavnagar, the possibility of a political succession has become more explicit. Cabinet Minister Parshottam Solanki recently made a strong public statement about his son Divyesh Solanki during a BJP New Year Snehmilan gathering. Referring to his son's growing political presence, the minister indicated that Divyesh was capable of carrying forward his political legacy.
His remarks have given fresh momentum to discussions about Divyesh's possible electoral debut, with Talaja emerging as a constituency under speculation. Koli community leader Pravin Koli has also spoken about Divyesh's potential political role, including the possibility of a ministerial position.
Divyesh, meanwhile, has stressed the importance of strengthening the community politically, socially and economically. The discussions are unfolding amid a wider demand for greater Koli representation in Gujarat's political leadership.
In neighbouring Rajkot district, Dr Manish Bavaliya, son of Cabinet Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, is another name attracting attention. A practising rheumatologist, he has reportedly increased his visits and public interactions in rural areas, fuelling speculation about a possible electoral debut. The Jasdan political contest could consequently acquire a new dimension if the BJP considers fielding him instead of his father.
Congress leader Avsar Nakiya has already responded to the speculation, saying his party is prepared to face either Kunvarji Bavaliya or his son if the BJP decides to field them. His remarks underline how discussions about political succession are already influencing the Opposition's local electoral calculations.
Gondal, meanwhile, has witnessed the steady political rise of Ganesh Jadeja, popularly known as Ganesh Gondal, son of former MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja and current BJP MLA Geetaba Jadeja.
Ganesh has already established a presence in the cooperative sector. In September 2024, while lodged in Junagadh jail in connection with an assault case, he contested the Gondal Nagrik Sahakari Bank elections and won a director's seat with 5,999 votes. His electoral success demonstrated his local organisational reach despite his absence from the campaign.
His political prospects received another boost when Rajkot district BJP president Alpesh Dholariya reportedly projected him as a future MLA in March 2025. Ganesh has subsequently remained visible at BJP programmes and public gatherings in Gondal alongside his parents.
The trend is not confined to Saurashtra. In Central Gujarat, the sons of two BJP legislators are also attracting attention. Malvadipsinh Raulji, son of Godhra MLA C K Raulji, has consolidated his position in local politics after becoming chairman of the Godhra Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). Meanwhile, Mayurdhwajsinh Parmar, son of Halol MLA Jaydrathsinh Parmar, has been active in local administration and party activities.
He serves as deputy sarpanch of Kanjari village and has also been associated with the Panchmahal BJP Yuva Morcha. Their increasing presence at party programmes and public events has fuelled speculation about possible electoral ambitions.
Political analyst and journalist Dilip Patel believes the Gen Z narrative could provide a new political backdrop for the entry of younger members of established political families.
"These are the names currently being discussed, but many more could emerge as the elections approach. The recent Gen Z-led political developments and youth movements have brought a new dimension to Indian politics, and Gujarat may not remain untouched by this trend. Many young members of established political families could use this changing political environment to advance their own careers," Patel said.
He added that the phenomenon was not restricted to one political party. "The sons and daughters of established leaders are active in both the BJP and the Congress. However, the Gen Z narrative could become a convenient political cover for senior leaders seeking to establish their children in electoral politics. The real test will be whether these young aspirants can build an independent public identity and demonstrate their political acceptance beyond their family names," he said.
With the 2027 elections approaching, the BJP's challenge will be to balance the demand for generational change with the aspirations of existing legislators and party workers. Whether these emerging faces receive tickets, organisational responsibilities or merely remain subjects of political speculation will ultimately depend on the party's candidate-selection strategy.