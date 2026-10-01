Gujarat HC notice to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajesh Shukla over alleged criminal case non-disclosure

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has issued notice to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajesh Shukla on an election petition filed by Congress Legislature Party leader Tushar Chaudhary, alleging that Shukla did not disclose a pending criminal case in the affidavit submitted with his Rajya Sabha nomination. The petition seeks to set aside his election, while the allegations will now be examined through court proceedings.

A political-legal battle has reached the Gujarat High Court, with Congress Legislature Party leader Tushar Chaudhary challenging the election of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajesh Shukla over the alleged non-disclosure of a criminal case in his nomination affidavit.

During the hearing on October 1, 2026, the court issued notice to Shukla, setting the stage for a detailed response from the BJP MP before the court.

The Congress petition centres on the affidavit submitted by Shukla along with his Rajya Sabha nomination papers. According to the petition, Shukla declared that there were no pending criminal cases against him. However, Congress leader Chaudhary has alleged that a criminal case had been registered against the BJP MP under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

The petition further claims that Shukla had received summons in connection with the case and that a petition seeking quashing of the complaint had subsequently been filed before the Gujarat High Court. Despite this, the Congress has alleged that the criminal case was not disclosed in the nomination affidavit.

On that basis, Chaudhary has approached the High Court through an election petition, seeking to invalidate Shukla's election. The challenge specifically raises questions over the contents of the nomination papers and affidavit, as well as the alleged non-disclosure of the criminal proceedings.

Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, who appeared for the Congress in the matter, said the party moved the court after receiving information about the alleged pending case.