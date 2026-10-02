Ahmedabad couple rides 4,562 km to Umling La after battling cancer

AHMEDABAD: At 55 and 57, Ahmedabad-based couple Dakshesh and Bhavna Shah rode a Royal Enfield Classic 350 for 4,562 km in 22 days to reach Umling La at 19,024 feet on September 23.

The journey was particularly significant for Dakshesh, who underwent surgery in 2025 to remove a cancerous tumour from his leg. After recovering, the couple decided to pursue their long-held dream of riding a motorcycle to Umling La.

The journey began in Ahmedabad and took them through Jodhpur, Suratgarh, Amritsar, Katra, Srinagar, Sonamarg, Dras and Kargil, where they visited the Kargil War Memorial. They then travelled through Lamayuru to Leh.

Before attempting Umling La, the couple rode to Khardung La to assess their endurance and prepare for the high altitude.

The expedition was not without difficulties. At Katra, they halted for two days due to health issues. They also required medical advice and medication during their stay in Srinagar and Leh.

From Leh, they travelled towards Hanle and then Umling La through the Photu La-Chishumle route. They reached Umling La on September 23, battling freezing temperatures, thin air and unpredictable mountain weather.

As snowfall intensified and temperatures dropped across Ladakh, the couple decided to end the expedition and began their return journey. They travelled through Pang, Jispa, Manali, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Udaipur before reaching Ahmedabad on September 30.

The 22-day expedition marked the couple’s return to a long-held dream after health setbacks, including Dakshesh’s battle with cancer.