Gujarat UCC Bill gets President Murmu’s assent, to come into force after state notification

The Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026 has received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu, paving the way for implementation of the legislation, according to a notification published in the Gujarat Government Gazette, PTI reported.

The Act will come into force on a date to be appointed by the state government through a notification in the Gazette.

The legislation, passed by the BJP-ruled Gujarat Assembly on March 24 after a debate lasting more than seven hours, was published in an extraordinary gazette dated October 1. The notification said the Act received the President's assent on September 17, PTI reported.

The Act seeks to “govern and regulate the laws relating to marriage and divorce, succession, live-in relationship and matters related thereto”. It extends to the whole of Gujarat and also applies to residents of Gujarat living outside the state.

However, the Act specifically excludes members of Scheduled Tribes covered under Article 342 of the Constitution and persons or groups whose customary rights are protected under Part XXI of the Constitution.

The legislation provides a common framework for marriage, divorce and succession, besides regulating live-in relationships. It prohibits bigamy and makes monogamy a condition for marriage, stating that neither party should have a spouse living at the time of marriage.