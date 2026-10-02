Lioness attacks five people in Gujarat’s Amreli, forest guard among Injured during rescue operation

AHMEDABAD: A lioness has triggered panic near Arjansukh village in Amreli district of Gujarat, after allegedly attacking five people, including a Forest Department guard, within hours.

The attacks, which began late Thursday night, prompted an emergency search and rescue operation, while frightened farmers abandoned their fields amid growing concerns over human-wildlife conflict.

A lioness went on an attack spree near Arjansukh village in Vadiya taluka of Gujarat’s Amreli district, injuring five people, including a Forest Department guard, as efforts to capture the animal turned chaotic.

The successive attacks, reported between midnight and Wednesday morning, have sparked widespread panic among villagers, particularly farmers working in the fields during the peak agricultural season.

The first attack occurred around midnight on October 1, when two youths from Tori village, Mehul Vaja and Bhagirath Basiya, were returning home on a motorcycle after attending an event in the Panchem area of Arjansukh village.

While travelling between Arjansukh village and Arjansukh junction, the lioness suddenly charged at them, causing their motorcycle to skid and fall. Consequently, one youth sustained injuries to his arm, while the other suffered a leg injury. Both were rushed to hospital through the 108 emergency ambulance service.

However, the situation worsened early the next morning when the lioness allegedly attacked two more people working in nearby agricultural fields. The victims were identified as Hari Vasoya and Atul Pokal, taking the number of civilian victims to four.

Recounting the terrifying encounter, Atul said he was working in his farmland when the lioness suddenly emerged from the cotton crop and attacked him. He added that he learnt from the 108 ambulance staff that he was the fourth person to be attacked by the same animal.