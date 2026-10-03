Ex-minister Chavda targets Gujarat BJP govt over unemployment; terms state machinery 'rotten, derailed'

AHMEDABAD: Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat minister Jawahar Chavda has launched a fresh attack on the state government over youth unemployment and administrative failures, alleging that his repeated attempts to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel have gone unanswered for 18 months.

Accusing the administration of ignoring unemployed youth, Chavda has announced an employment assistance campaign and urged young people to unite against what he described as a “rotten and derailed system”.

In an unusual public challenge to his own party's government, Chavda has stepped up his campaign against unemployment, accusing Gujarat's administrative machinery of failing to address the grievances of young people despite repeated warnings and appeals.

In a video that surfaced on Friday, Chavda expressed frustration over the government's alleged apathy, saying he had sought an appointment with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel nearly one-and-a-half years ago but had yet to receive a response.

“I wrote to the Chief Minister seeking an appointment to discuss the problems faced by unemployed youth, who have become victims of a flawed administrative system. However, despite the passage of 18 months, I have neither received an appointment nor any response. It appears that such a serious issue has not even reached the attention of those sitting in power,” Chavda said.

Taking his criticism further, the former minister questioned the functioning of the state administration and suggested that merely raising concerns within the existing system had yielded little response. “It now appears that we will have to change this directionless and rotten system ourselves. When the grievances of young people are not being heard even at the highest level of government, the responsibility to raise their voices falls upon us,” he said.

The remarks assume political significance as Chavda, despite being a senior BJP leader, has openly questioned the functioning of the government led by his own party. His call to change the system has also sparked debate over whether his campaign will stay focused on administrative accountability or take on a broader political dimension.