Ex-minister Chavda targets Gujarat BJP govt over unemployment; terms state machinery 'rotten, derailed'

AHMEDABAD: Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat minister Jawahar Chavda has launched a fresh attack on the state government over youth unemployment and administrative failures, alleging that his repeated attempts to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel have gone unanswered for 18 months.
Accusing the administration of ignoring unemployed youth, Chavda has announced an employment assistance campaign and urged young people to unite against what he described as a “rotten and derailed system”.
In an unusual public challenge to his own party's government, Chavda has stepped up his campaign against unemployment, accusing Gujarat's administrative machinery of failing to address the grievances of young people despite repeated warnings and appeals.
In a video that surfaced on Friday, Chavda expressed frustration over the government's alleged apathy, saying he had sought an appointment with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel nearly one-and-a-half years ago but had yet to receive a response.
“I wrote to the Chief Minister seeking an appointment to discuss the problems faced by unemployed youth, who have become victims of a flawed administrative system. However, despite the passage of 18 months, I have neither received an appointment nor any response. It appears that such a serious issue has not even reached the attention of those sitting in power,” Chavda said.
Taking his criticism further, the former minister questioned the functioning of the state administration and suggested that merely raising concerns within the existing system had yielded little response. “It now appears that we will have to change this directionless and rotten system ourselves. When the grievances of young people are not being heard even at the highest level of government, the responsibility to raise their voices falls upon us,” he said.
The remarks assume political significance as Chavda, despite being a senior BJP leader, has openly questioned the functioning of the government led by his own party. His call to change the system has also sparked debate over whether his campaign will stay focused on administrative accountability or take on a broader political dimension.
‘Government In Deep Slumber Despite Youth Anger’
Explaining the circumstances behind his campaign, Chavda claimed that he had spent the past 18 months travelling across villages and meeting unemployed youth to understand their difficulties. “Over the last one-and-a-half years, I have visited villages across Gujarat and personally listened to the problems of young people. What I have witnessed is deep disappointment, frustration and anger among the youth. They have aspirations, qualifications and the ability to work, but opportunities remain beyond their reach. Despite this growing distress, the government appears to be sleeping like Kumbhakarna,” he said.
Addressing unemployed youth directly, Chavda sought to turn their frustration into collective action, arguing that disappointment should not be mistaken for helplessness. “You may be disappointed, but you are not weak. You have the talent, ability and potential to build your future. The problem is that the system is not providing you with the opportunities you deserve. Therefore, this is not the time to remain silent or accept the situation. It is time to come together and challenge a system that has failed to respond to your concerns,” he said.
Employment Assistance Campaign Announced
Alongside his criticism, Chavda announced the launch of an employment assistance campaign aimed at bringing the grievances of unemployed youth before the authorities. The initiative, he said, would remain open to everyone without discrimination, irrespective of their political affiliation, caste or community.
A dedicated helpline number has also been released to collect complaints and provide a platform for young people struggling with unemployment and administrative hurdles.
Through the campaign, Chavda appears to be taking his criticism beyond public statements by seeking to establish a direct channel between unemployed youth and his political intervention.
Fresh Chapter In BJP's Internal Tensions
Meanwhile, Chavda's latest confrontation with the government comes against the backdrop of earlier tensions within the Junagadh BJP, particularly during late 2024, when differences within the party's local leadership reportedly intensified.
He had previously written a strongly worded letter directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising allegations of deep-rooted corruption involving local BJP leaders. These allegations brought his differences with sections of the party leadership into sharper focus.
Furthermore, Chavda had faced accusations from within the BJP of allegedly supporting Congress candidates against his party's nominees during local elections, triggering a war of words involving Union ministers.
Against this backdrop, his latest remarks on unemployment and administrative failure have added another layer to the political friction surrounding the former minister.
While Chavda has positioned his latest initiative as a campaign for unemployed youth and administrative accountability, his direct criticism of the BJP government has placed the spotlight on growing questions surrounding internal dissent within the ruling party.