Gujarat powers up govt buildings with solar energy; 95 MW capacity installed, another 65 MW targeted

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is stepping up its clean-energy push by turning government rooftops into power-generating assets, with solar installations across 6,014 government buildings already taking cumulative capacity to 95 MW.

The state is now preparing for its biggest expansion yet, targeting 15,000 additional government buildings and another 65 MW of rooftop solar capacity during 2026-27.

The expansion comes as Gujarat seeks to reduce its dependence on conventional electricity, cut government power bills and curb pollution linked to conventional power generation.

The rooftop solar programme, implemented by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) under the Climate Change Department since 2011-12, gained further momentum during 2025-26. During the year, solar systems were installed on 1,377 government buildings, adding 17.1 MW of renewable-energy capacity. As a result, the cumulative number of government buildings covered under the programme reached 6,014 by March 2026, while the total installed capacity rose to 95 MW, Climate Change Minister Arjun Modhwadia said.

Building on that progress, the Gujarat government has set an ambitious target for the current financial year. Modhwadia said the state plans to install rooftop solar systems on 15,000 more government buildings, with the expansion expected to add approximately 65 MW of additional solar capacity.