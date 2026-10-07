10 Gujarat Schools, municipal corporation get bomb threats; no suspicious objects found

AHMEDABAD: A fresh wave of bomb threats triggered panic across Ahmedabad on Wednesday after multiple schools and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) office received emails threatening to blow up the premises.

Police, bomb detection squads, fire personnel, and emergency teams rushed to the affected locations, while schools quickly sent students home. No suspicious objects have been found so far at the locations checked.

At least 10 schools in Ahmedabad were targeted, with Zydus School among those specifically named in the threatening email. The schools named in the threat include Zydus School, Vejalpur; Bodakdev School for Children, Satellite; SGVP School, Chharodi; Sant Kabir School; Asia School on Drive-in Road; and HBK School in Memnagar.

The message warned that the schools would be blown up at 11.11 am and carried provocative lines.

The email also referred to major public venues and events, including Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, with November 21 mentioned, and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, with November 1 cited in the message.

Following the alert, police and emergency response teams were mobilised. Bomb squad personnel, fire brigade teams and 108 emergency ambulance services reached Zydus School as a precautionary measure and began security checks.

Schools also took immediate steps to ensure students' safety. Parents were asked to collect their children, leading to a rush outside school campuses as anxious families arrived. Several schools dismissed students early as a precaution.