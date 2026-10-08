Dengue outbreak suspected to kill 1 CRPF jawan, infecting over 50 paramilitary personnel in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: More than 50 BSF, CRPF and ITBP personnel who arrived in Gandhinagar for the National Unity Day parade have tested positive for dengue, with 43 hospitalised at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. A 29-year-old CRPF jawan from Assam also died during treatment, though the official cause of death is yet to be established.

The deceased, Amal Barman, was undergoing treatment for dengue at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. Hospital authorities said a post-mortem examination has been completed and the final cause of death is awaited.

Civil Hospital RMO Dr Vipula Pandya said Barman arrived at the hospital's outpatient department at around 9.30 pm on October 6 and was admitted after his medical reports were assessed.

"Amal arrived at the OPD for treatment at 9:30 PM on the 6th...Doctors immediately performed an ECG and cardiac marker tests, but despite brief treatment, the patient passed away at 6:50 AM. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the official cause of death is currently pending," the doctor said.

The dengue cases have prompted the state Health Department to intensify preventive measures in the affected areas.

Health Minister Prafull Panseriya convened a high-level review meeting after being briefed about the rising cases. Authorities subsequently ordered intensive fogging, chemical spraying, anti-larval operations and surveillance.