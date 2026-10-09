Dengue hit security personnel as 87 hospitalised in Gujarat ahead of Statue of Unity parade

AHMEDABAD: Dengue and other fever-related illnesses have affected security personnel who arrived in Gujarat for the Statue of Unity parade in Kevadia, with 87 admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital over the past 10 days. Of them, 50 have recovered and been discharged, while 37 remain under treatment.

Meanwhile, one jawan died during treatment after complaining of severe chest pain, with a suspected cardiac arrest being investigated as the cause of death.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya visited Gandhinagar Civil Hospital to assess the condition of the admitted personnel and review the medical arrangements. He met the patients, inquired about their health and held discussions with hospital superintendent Dr Mita Parikh and the treating doctors to ensure that adequate care was being provided.

According to the minister, the affected personnel belong to the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). They had arrived from Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh to participate in the parade organised at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. They were shifted to the hospital after developing fever and other health complaints.

Pansheriya said the condition of the 37 personnel still undergoing treatment was stable and improving, adding that none of them was in a critical condition.

During the review, the minister directed hospital authorities to ensure uninterrupted treatment, adequate hydration and nutritious food for the personnel. He instructed the medical team to arrange fresh fruits, fruit juice, salads and a balanced diet in accordance with doctors' recommendations. He also reviewed the availability of blood and platelet stocks to meet any emergency requirements during dengue treatment.

Emphasising the responsibility of the Health Department, Pansheriya said the personnel who safeguard the country's borders must receive the best possible care while recovering from illness. He directed the hospital administration to ensure that no lapses occurred in their treatment.