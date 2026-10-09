Dengue hit security personnel as 87 hospitalised in Gujarat ahead of Statue of Unity parade

AHMEDABAD: Dengue and other fever-related illnesses have affected security personnel who arrived in Gujarat for the Statue of Unity parade in Kevadia, with 87 admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital over the past 10 days. Of them, 50 have recovered and been discharged, while 37 remain under treatment.
Meanwhile, one jawan died during treatment after complaining of severe chest pain, with a suspected cardiac arrest being investigated as the cause of death.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya visited Gandhinagar Civil Hospital to assess the condition of the admitted personnel and review the medical arrangements. He met the patients, inquired about their health and held discussions with hospital superintendent Dr Mita Parikh and the treating doctors to ensure that adequate care was being provided.
According to the minister, the affected personnel belong to the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). They had arrived from Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh to participate in the parade organised at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. They were shifted to the hospital after developing fever and other health complaints.
Pansheriya said the condition of the 37 personnel still undergoing treatment was stable and improving, adding that none of them was in a critical condition.
During the review, the minister directed hospital authorities to ensure uninterrupted treatment, adequate hydration and nutritious food for the personnel. He instructed the medical team to arrange fresh fruits, fruit juice, salads and a balanced diet in accordance with doctors' recommendations. He also reviewed the availability of blood and platelet stocks to meet any emergency requirements during dengue treatment.
Emphasising the responsibility of the Health Department, Pansheriya said the personnel who safeguard the country's borders must receive the best possible care while recovering from illness. He directed the hospital administration to ensure that no lapses occurred in their treatment.
The minister also expressed grief over the death of a security personnel who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to the preliminary account, the jawan suddenly complained of severe chest pain. Doctors conducted an electrocardiogram (ECG), shifted him to the intensive care unit and initiated emergency treatment. However, he could not be saved.
Pansheriya said preliminary medical observations suggested that the jawan had continued his strenuous daily exercise routine despite suffering from fever and physical discomfort. This has raised the possibility of a cardiac event, although the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed.
The minister said the suspected cardiac arrest or heart attack would have to be assessed in light of the medical findings. The final cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received.
Meanwhile, the Health Department has intensified preventive measures at the accommodation sites where the security personnel are staying. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, departmental teams are carrying out fogging and insecticide spraying twice daily to control mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of further infections.
Special teams are also monitoring health and hygiene conditions at the camps, while specialist resident doctors have been deployed at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital to provide prompt treatment to the admitted personnel.
With 37 personnel still receiving medical care, the focus remains on their recovery, close monitoring and preventing further infections. The circumstances surrounding the jawan's death are also awaiting confirmation through the post-mortem findings.