Gujarat HC seeks ASI response to petition claiming Bharuch Jama Masjid was Jain temple

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine evidence and seek instructions on a petition claiming that Bharuch's historic Jama Masjid was originally a Jain temple.

The five petitioners have sought recognition of the structure as Ashvabodh Tirth and Shakunika Vihar, protection of an idol of Lord Mallinath reportedly discovered in its basement, and permission for Jain and Hindu worship. The next hearing is scheduled for October 13.

During the hearing, the petitioners challenged the structure's identification as a mosque, arguing that its architecture and references in ancient Jain literature pointed to its origins as a Jain religious site.

They contended that the structure's listing as a mosque in the 1909 Gazette was erroneous from the outset. When the court questioned why the issue had been raised after so many years, the petitioners maintained that their grievance over the site's identification was not new.

A key argument concerns the reported discovery of an idol of Lord Mallinath, the 19th Tirthankara of Jainism, in the building's basement in June 2026. Petitioners' counsel Pratik Bhatia said the idol held immense religious significance for the Jain community and sought immediate measures to protect it. The petitioners also alleged that certain pillars had been targeted for damage.