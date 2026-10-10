Aadhaar, banking hurdles hamper maternity benefits; 21 per cent frontline workers unpaid in Gujarat: Study

AHMEDABAD: Nearly one in five frontline workers surveyed across eight districts of Gujarat said they had not received their incentive payments, while documentation and banking problems continued to hamper women's access to maternity benefits, according to a study released by the Right to Food Campaign in October 2026.

The study, conducted among 28 frontline workers in June and July 2026, examined access to maternity benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY). The respondents included ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Anganwadi workers.

The findings point to administrative hurdles in delivering welfare benefits, including outdated Aadhaar cards, discrepancies in official records, rejected applications and delayed payments. The campaign noted that the small sample could not establish how widespread these problems were across Gujarat.

Missing or outdated Aadhaar cards were the most commonly reported obstacle, cited by 13 of the 28 respondents, or around 46%. Bank account issues, missing documents and mismatches in names across documents were each reported by 12 respondents, or nearly 43%.

Ten respondents, or around 36%, cited low awareness of the schemes among families, while seven, or 25%, reported migration-related difficulties. OTP failures, poor internet connectivity, server downtime and online portal errors were among the other problems.

The survey found that 16 respondents, or around 57%, considered the online application process easy or very easy, while 12, or 43%, found it difficult or very difficult. Thirteen respondents said filling out PMMVY forms was easy, while nine described it as difficult.