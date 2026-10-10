Only 27.4 per cent of women surveyed in Gujarat received PMMVY benefits: Study

AHMEDABAD: Only 27.4% of women surveyed across nine districts in Gujarat reported receiving benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), despite widespread awareness of the scheme, Aadhaar possession, bank account ownership and pregnancy registration at Anganwadi centres. Nearly eight in 10 respondents reported out-of-pocket expenses during childbirth, with average spending of Rs 16,951.

The findings were released by Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan (ASAA) following a survey of 369 women across 15 blocks in Dahod, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Morbi, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Surendranagar and Patan in June and July 2026.

Of the women surveyed, 259 (70.2%) had heard of PMMVY, but only 101 (27.4%) reported receiving benefits. Another 247 (66.9%) said they had received no money, while 20 were unsure. The study found that 35 women reported rejected applications, while 19 did not know whether their applications had been rejected.

Benefit receipt varied across districts. Bhavnagar recorded the highest rate at 47.2%, followed by Dahod at 35.5% and Vadodara at 34.8%. The rates were lower in Morbi (16.9%) and Sabarkantha (20%).

The study also found low receipt of benefits under the NAMO SHREE scheme. Only 18 women, reported as 4.8% of eligible applicants, received benefits. Of them, six received the full entitlement, while the others received amounts ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.

Of the 369 women surveyed, 344 (93.2%) had Aadhaar cards, 305 (82.7%) had their own bank accounts and 337 (91.3%) had registered their pregnancies at Anganwadi centres. However, many faced difficulties navigating the systems required to claim benefits.

Aadhaar one-time passwords were sent to their husbands' mobile phones for 212 women (57.5%), while only 83 (22.5%) received them on their own numbers. Another 203 women said their bank accounts were linked to their husbands' mobile numbers. Respondents also reported difficulties with Aadhaar corrections, opening bank accounts, updating bank details, obtaining missing documents and completing Nutrition Tracker and e-KYC requirements.